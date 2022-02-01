Exploding Kittens Launches New Word-Shouting Party Game, Really Loud Librarians

Really Loud Librarians Is Merciless Board Game Where Useless Knowledge Wins Points

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#explodingkittens—Exploding Kittens, leading gaming and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its newest game, Really Loud Librarians, available now at Target and ExplodingKittens.com. Marking the company’s 23rd standalone game, Really Loud Librarians is a merciless, word-shouting board game where players’ useless knowledge wins useful points.





“Exploding Kittens games are designed to make the people you’re playing with entertaining, and Really Loud Librarians does just that,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “This game is truly just as fun to watch as it is to play. You don’t need to know the biggest or fanciest words to succeed – you just need to think fast and yell louder than the person next to you!”

Really Loud Librarians requires each team to shout out words within a specific category, such as “breakfast cereals” or “action movies,” but each word must begin with a particular letter. Letters are distributed around the board, and the faster you shout out answers, the further you’ll move along the track. Race against the opposing team to win – it’s like Scattergories meets Super Mario Kart.

“Category games have been all the rage lately, and Really Loud Librarians completely redefines the space by creating a more social experience,” said Ken Gruhl, Senior Game Designer of Exploding Kittens. “With the strategy of Scattergories and the chaotic shouting of charades, it’s versatile enough to entertain a pair of players or an entire party.”

Best for players ages eight and up, Really Loud Librarians combines the beloved models of category and word games with a loud, lively, and team-based atmosphere that players of all ages will enjoy. With easy-to-follow instructions and a 20-minute play time, the game appeals to both young adults and families who want an engaging activity that’s both light and stimulating.

Really Loud Librarians is available now at ExplodingKittens.com, Target, and Target.com for $19.99.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 20 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter, and an Exploding Kittens mobile app available iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch as well as an animated Netflix series titled ‘Exploding Kittens’ launching in 2023.

