Exploding Kittens Launches New Matching Game in Collaboration with Spot It!®, Anarchy Pancakes

The Hit Game Creator’s New Fast-Paced Card Game is Perfect for People Who Think Chaos is Pretty Sweet

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#explodingkittens—Exploding Kittens, a leading gaming and entertainment company, today announced the launch of its newest title created in collaboration with Spot It!®, Anarchy Pancakes. With simple yet chaotic gameplay, Anarchy Pancakes is a compact, matching card game that’s perfect to pack for summer trips and on-the-go activities.

“Anarchy Pancakes is pure, portable mayhem. It’s guaranteed to get players of all ages frantically shouting, stacking, and slapping cards on the table,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “Even though each round lasts just a few minutes, my family ends up playing for hours because you can just feel the win in the next round. It keeps all members of the family equally entertained.”

In this fast-paced matching game, each player starts with seven pancake cards featuring various misfit toppings including an earthworm, a flaming donut, and even a skull wearing a party hat. On the count of three, frenzied players attempt to match their pancake cards’ toppings to other players’ toppings, forcing them to take the cards and form a “pancake stack.” The first player to get rid of all of their cards and shout ‘Anarchy pancakes!’ wins that round and collects a “slab ‘o butter.” The first player to receive two slabs ‘o butter wins.

“With travel back in full force this year, we’re seeing our players prioritizing portability in their games so that they can play anywhere,” said Carol Mertz, Senior Game Designer at Exploding Kittens. “Anarchy Pancakes is not only a convenient size to toss in your bag, but also provides hilarious, loud, and lively entertainment for the whole family. It’s rare to find a game that can do both!”

The European version of Spot It! (known by the name Dobble) has achieved massive commercial success since its launch over a decade ago, and publisher Zygomatic Games, an Asmodee studio, turned to Co-Creators Elan Lee and Matt Inman to reimagine the game with an Exploding Kittens’ twist. The company refreshed the artwork to align with its signature cartoon style and humor, optimized the rules for a predominantly U.S. audience, and added a variety of new card types.

Best for players ages 7 and up, Anarchy Pancakes can be played with as few as 2 players to groups of 6 players. With its compact packaging, easy-to-follow instructions, and a 5-minute play time per round, the game is perfect entertainment for the airport, at a summer picnic, or as a break away from digital screens.

Anarchy Pancakes is available now for $13.99 at Target, Target.com, and ExplodingKittens.com.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 25 million games. Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matthew Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nearly 30 games available for purchase, an exclusive Exploding Kittens mobile game for Netflix subscribers, a free-to-play app, Kitty Letter, and an Exploding Kittens mobile app available iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch as well as an animated Netflix series titled ‘Exploding Kittens’ launching later this year.

About Zygomatic

Zygomatic Studio is the board game publisher behind many must-have games that are perfect for any family game night! Spot the common symbol in Dobble/Spot it!, be the first to catch the totem in Jungle Speed, tell wild tales with Rory’s Story Cubes and unmask The Werewolves of Miller’s Hollow. Each year, in addition to these classics, Zygomatic offers new games for endless fun. With accessible gameplay and pocket-sized packaging, Zygomatic games are perfect for all ages and places! Zygomatic Studio is a part of Asmodee, the entertainment leader specialized in boardgames. For more information: https://corporate.asmodee.com/

