Exploding Kittens Launches First Two-Player, Strategic Board Game, Tacocat Spelled Backwards

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ExplodingKittens–Hit tabletop game creator, Exploding Kittens, today announced its first two-player board game, Tacocat Spelled Backwards, a palindrome-themed duel of wits and tactics that incorporates a fun balance of strategy, luck, and instinct. In a unique, friendly competition, opponents aim to outsmart one another in battles to win the ultimate prize, Tacocat. It can be played in a quick and simple round or can be double downed with strategic combos. With its portable, open design, players can go head-to-head anytime, anywhere.

“Since we created the original Exploding Kittens game six years ago, Tacocat quickly became one of the most beloved characters. As we look to expand our IP in new ways, the inspiration for ‘Tacocat Spelled Backwards’ was born,” said Elan Lee, Co-Creator and CEO of Exploding Kittens. “We don’t often see strategy games that are made specifically for two players AND for the entire family, and that’s what we set out to create.”

Tacocat is a game of clever card matchups in a box that is also the board with a cat who is also a taco. Players can win duels by playing cards of matching or higher value to defend their hand (or be forced to sacrifice their lowest card). On the final card, whoever has the lowest value card wins the round, bringing Tacocat closer to their side.

The game features a foldable box with spaces that spell out “Tacocat,” seven palindromes (a word or phrase that reads the same backward as forward tiles), 38 hilariously illustrated palindrome cards, and one Tacocat token. Tacocat is fun for all levels and ages, and can be easily adjusted to be simpler or more strategic by using “jumbo attacks” to force an opponent to play more cards. Players can play a two of a kind or a run of three (4, 5, 6, etc.) to build upon the strategy.

Tacocat Spelled Backwards is available exclusively at ExplodingKittens.com, Target, and Target.com for $14.99. For more information on how to play, please visit this link.

About Exploding Kittens

Exploding Kittens is a leading game and entertainment company with a mission to inspire people to connect, laugh, and play fun games in the physical world. After initially seeking to raise $10K through Kickstarter, the Exploding Kittens campaign raised $8.7M in 30 days from 219,000 backers. To date, Exploding Kittens is the #1 most-backed project in Kickstarter history and has sold over 13 million games.

Started by former Xbox game designer Elan Lee and The Oatmeal’s founder Matt Inman, Exploding Kittens and its family of games seek to reshape traditional game night into an entertaining person-to-person experience. Today, there are nine games available for purchase – Exploding Kittens, Bears vs Babies, You’ve Got Crabs, Throw Throw Burrito, Throw Throw Burrito: Extreme, On a Scale of One to T-Rex, Poetry for Neanderthals, A Game of Cat & Mouth, Tacocat Spelled Backwards, as well as an Exploding Kittens mobile app that is one of the top 30 premium games on both iOS and Android.

