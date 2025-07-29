eXoZymes Details Biomanufacturing Breakthrough: 4 Grams of NCT with Over 99% Purity

Using eXoZymes’ AI-driven exozymes platform, NCTx has demonstrated lab scale validation with 4 grams of NCT produced at a 96% yield and with a purity higher than 99%.

NCT project went from concept to gram scale production in 5 months and at a fraction of normal SynBio R&D cost.

N-trans-caffeoyltyramine (NCT) is a natural product compound attracting considerable interest from researchers and drug developers for its potential role in healthy liver fat metabolism, gut barrier function, and mitochondrial activity.

Early access partners under material transfer agreement can sample the product and eXoZymes and NCTx is actively looking to increase the number of partners.

Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) – a pioneer of AI-engineered enzymes that can transform sustainable feedstock into nutraceuticals, medicines, and other essential chemicals – together with its spinout NCTx, announced additional numbers from their biomanufacturing breakthrough – achieving a purity higher than 99% in the initial lab scale validation that produced 4 grams of NCT.

Co-founder and VP of Research, Dr. Tyler Korman, states, “Producing 4 grams of NCT at a purity higher than 99% is the kind of validation a novel platform like ours needs, to demonstrate the immense potential. Compared to extracting this from natural resources, which is the current way, you would need tens of kilograms of hemp seeds to produce the same quantity and then you’d have the headache of extracting it. That’s obviously neither an effective nor sustainable approach, which is why our exozyme biosolutions are the perfect way forward – both for NCT as well as other naturally sourced compounds.“

Chief Commercial Officer at eXoZymes, Damien Perriman, adds, “The beauty of leading with NCT as our first push to market, is that the compound has already been self-affirmed in the market as generally recognized as safe (GRAS) for functional foods. Additionally, it has multiple potential applications across different verticals in prebiotics, dietary supplements, and pharmaceuticals. While we’re already in talks with early access partners, we recognize the importance of milestones like this to demonstrate our potential and commitment to NCT commercialization. We welcome additional partners who understand the massive potential of our disruptive approach with exozymes – and who bring complementary capabilities to further help accelerate this journey from R&D breakthrough to commercial reality. A journey performed at a speed of development I have not seen before in synthetic biology, resulting in our first mover partners getting considerable advantages in speed to market and brand recognition.”

Perriman continues, “We’re ramping up NCT production scale 100X over the next six months to both deliver samples to our partners as well as prepare for tech transfer to GMP pilot scale production next year. We are ready to start partner discussions for kilogram demand in 2026 and beyond that – ton scale.“

These now achieved critical technical milestones – gram scale production and high purity – validate the pre-scale biomanufacturing of NCT to overcome a longstanding bottleneck in sourcing the NCT compound from nature, where it occurs only in trace amounts. Naturally found in quantities less than 0.014% per hemp seed, NCT has not been available at commercially viable qualities and quantities, severely limiting its immense market potential.

Demand for bioactive ingredients in functional food is a $216 bn market and yearly growing at 7.6% CAGR globally. NCT has attracted growing interest from researchers for its potential role in supporting healthy liver fat metabolism, gut barrier function, and mitochondrial activity-all of which are associated with broader metabolic and inflammatory processes. Preclinical studies have shown:

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, the company has developed a biomanufacturing platform that – as a historic first – offers the tools and insights to design, engineer, control and optimize nature’s own natural processes to produce chemical compounds, enabling the company’s partners to upgrade traditional petro-chemical production methods with a new commercially scalable, sustainable, and eco-friendly alternative: exozymes.

Exozymes are advanced enzymes enhanced through AI and bioengineering to thrive in a bioreactor without using living cells. Exozymes can replace toxic petrochemical processes and inefficient biochemical extraction with sustainable and scalable biosolutions that transform biomass into essential chemicals, medicines, and biofuels.

By freeing enzyme-driven chemical reactions from the limitations imposed by cells, exozyme biosolutions eliminate the scaling bottleneck that has hampered commercial success in the synthetic biology (SynBio) space, making exozymes the next generation of biomanufacturing.

While the company, eXoZymes Inc., has introduced “exozymes” as a scientific concept, they are not trademarking the concept, as they view it as a new nomenclature for wide adoption for this next generation of biomanufacturing that eXoZymes aims to pioneer and be the market leader of.

