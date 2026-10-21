eXoZymes CEO to Discuss Commercialization, Key Milestones, and Potential Catalysts in Fireside Chat with Water Tower Research

October 22 investor event will explore eXoZymes’ commercialization, manufacturing economics, path to market launch, growth strategy, and milestones ahead.

Today, eXoZymes Inc. (NASDAQ:EXOZ) (“eXoZymes”) – a pioneer of AI-enhanced enzymes that transform abundant feedstock into valuable nutraceuticals and novel medicines – announced that Chief Executive Officer, Michael Heltzen, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Water Tower Research (“WTR”) tomorrow, Thursday, October 22, 2026, at 11AM Eastern / 8AM Pacific Time.

Moderated by Robert Sassoon, Managing Director of Healthcare, Emerging Growth & Special Situations at WTR, the discussion will focus on how eXoZymes intends to translate its cell-free biomanufacturing technology into commercial opportunities, beginning with NCT – a rare naturally occurring molecule being developed for nutraceutical applications and longer-term pharmaceutical opportunities.

CEO of eXoZymes, Michael Heltzen, states, “Our mission at eXoZymes is to turn scientific breakthroughs into real-world products and commercial opportunities. Nature has already invented an extraordinary wealth of valuable molecules, but many have remained inaccessible because nobody could manufacture them at the quantities, purity, or cost needed to bring them to market. By combining AI with our cell-free biomanufacturing platform, we believe we can change that. NCT is our first opportunity to demonstrate this potential, but our ambition extends far beyond a single molecule.“

Heltzen continues, “What makes our business model particularly exciting is that we don’t need to build and operate large manufacturing facilities to pursue these opportunities. Instead, we can focus our resources on what we do best: developing new molecules and manufacturing processes, while working with partners to scale production and bring products to market. As we advance NCT toward commercialization, we’re also building the foundation for a repeatable engine of innovation that could unlock entirely new opportunities in nutraceuticals and pharmaceuticals. I look forward to discussing our progress, strategy, and the milestones ahead during the fireside chat.“

Topics expected to be covered include NCT manufacturing economics and recent productivity improvements, commercial scale-up with Curia, potential revenue streams through its NCT-focused subsidiary NCTx, competitive positioning, funding considerations, and opportunities to apply the platform to additional molecules, including rare cannabinoids. The conversation will also address key milestones and potential catalysts over the next 12 months.

The event offers institutional and retail investors an opportunity to hear directly from eXoZymes’ CEO about the Company’s commercialization strategy, business model and growth opportunities.

Event Details

The virtual fireside chat is tomorrow, Thursday, October 22, 2026 at 11:00 AM Eastern Time / 8:00 AM Pacific Time. The event is open to institutional and retail investors, as well as other interested parties. Advance registration is encouraged.

Click here to freely register for the fireside chat

About WTR

Water Tower Research provides research and investor engagement services, with a mission to connect companies and investors through an open-access research platform. Water Tower Research is built on the foundation of democratizing information flow. We bridge the growing information gap between companies and investors through our investor engagement strategies and open-access research platform. Our research analysts are Wall Street veterans with experience and knowledge to work with companies and investors. We provide access to the information and content that anchors the due diligence process for both professional money managers and individual investors. We leverage traditional research distribution channels and the best of modern digital strategies and tactics to amplify this information flow globally to engage all categories of investors and stakeholders. Our content is complementary to all investors. For institutional investors specifically, we publish under a Publisher’s Exclusion and conform to MiFID II guidelines. For more information, visit www.watertowerresearch.com

About eXoZymes

Founded in 2019, eXoZymes is pioneering a cell-free biomanufacturing platform that uses AI-enhanced enzymes – called exozymes – to make valuable natural products and new analogs outside living cells. The company’s platform is designed to replace inefficient extraction and petrochemical processes with a scalable way to produce high-value molecules for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical markets.

eXoZymes is building a portfolio of biosolutions across NCT, cannabinoid analogs, santalene, and other high-value natural product molecules, with potential commercialization paths that include partnerships, licensing and joint ventures. Learn more at exozymes.com

eXoZymes Safe Harbor

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “potential,” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially for a variety of reasons. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” section of eXoZymes’ quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, annual reports on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by eXoZymes from time to time by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These filings identify and address important risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and eXoZymes assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. eXoZymes does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

eXoZymes contact

Lasse Görlitz, VP of Comms & IR

(858) 319-7135

press@exozymes.com

LinkedIn | X | YouTube

SOURCE: eXoZymes

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire