Exactech Releases the Next Generation of Chime: A Clinical Exchange Forum for Orthopaedic Surgeons

The app includes new features and visual redesigns to enhance effortless collaboration among surgeons globally.

GAINESVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Exactech, a developer and producer of innovative implants, instrumentation, and smart technologies for joint replacement surgery, announced the expansion of its Chime app, which encourages collaboration among the company’s shoulder, ankle, hip and knee surgeons through a private community forum.





Chime was first launched in 2020 to provide Exactech shoulder surgeons with the unique opportunity of exchanging knowledge on clinical and surgical cases with colleagues. Now, the platform’s expansion allows ankle, hip and knee surgeons to join Exactech’s world of clinical exchange.

“I learn a lot from the cases that are presented, and I think that it allows us to really be connected to others,” said shoulder specialist Dr. Howard Routman from Atlantis Orthopaedics in Palm Beach, Fla.

The app gives users a platform to upload cases, solicit feedback, launch polls, comment on interesting case discussions and more.

“Impactful opportunities for Exactech surgeon customers to connect and share clinical perspectives will be made available through the global expansion of the Chime app,” said Exactech President Darin Johnson. “This app delivers the essence of our Active Intelligence® suite of smart technologies by creating new pathways for insightful dialogue and connections.”

Chime’s new features and improvements include:

Personalized feeds based on joint specialty and/or interest

Custom usernames and optional anonymity

Interactive features such as upvoting and saving posts

A blur photo editor to protect confidential patient information

“There’s always an opportunity to learn, even if you don’t want to share a case of your own,” Dr. Routman continued. “Surgeons are bringing difficult cases to the group and getting feedback and potentially changing the way that they would approach these.”

The Chime app is now available for iOS and Android devices, exclusively to Exactech’s shoulder, ankle, hip and knee surgeons worldwide. Visit www.exac.com/chime for more information.

About Exactech

Exactech is a global medical device company that develops and markets orthopaedic implant devices, related surgical instruments and the Active Intelligence® platform of smart technologies to hospitals and physicians. Headquartered in Gainesville, Fla., Exactech markets its products in the United States, in addition to more than 30 markets in Europe, Latin America, Asia and the Pacific. Visit www.exac.com for more information and connect with us on LinkedIn, Vumedi, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter.

Contacts

Courtney Adkins



Marketing Communications Director



[email protected]