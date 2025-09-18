Evolving Squarespace for Pros: A New Era for Creative Professionals

Launched during Circle Day 2025, Squarespace for Pros brings advanced tools and resources directly into the platform to better support designers and developers

NEW YORK, Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Squarespace, the design-driven platform helping entrepreneurs build brands and businesses online, has launched Squarespace for Pros, a new professional-grade experience that brings together advanced design capabilities, productivity features, and business management solutions. Unveiled during Squarespace’s annual Circle Day gathering, Squarespace for Pros represents the company’s most significant investment to date in supporting professional designers and agencies.

Key Components of Squarespace for Pros

Finish Layer Design Tools

Transform websites into immersive experiences with a professional-grade design toolkit built directly into Squarespace. Finish Layer introduces interactive block animations that bring content to life, customizable block transforms like opacity, rotation, and offset to reinforce storytelling, and new editing capabilities that simplify workflows. Designers can also optimize for mobile views with greater control across devices and can now import external fonts for complete brand consistency.

A unified backend that simplifies project oversight, client collaboration, and day-to-day workflows that help professionals stay focused, scale efficiently, and deliver exceptional client experiences.

Squarespace offers built-in scheduling, payments, invoicing, and more — bringing the same creative freedom used to design websites directly into how you showcase your products and services, without the headache or expense of needing to stitch together multiple systems.

Expanded tiers, perks, and resources reward freelancers and agencies with commissions, discounts, and exclusive benefits. A new Circle dashboard brings everything into one place —from membership status, points, and referral payments to product updates, community conversations, and curated insights.

“With Squarespace for Pros, we’re giving creative professionals the ecosystem they deserve, one that delivers advanced design, animation and commerce capabilities for experts while remaining intuitive and approachable for their clients,” said Paul Gubbay, Chief Product Officer at Squarespace.

Circle Day, now in its fourth year, provided the ideal stage for this debut. Themed “Design Differently,” the event brought together freelancers, agencies, and industry leaders to celebrate the creativity and impact of professional designers — underscoring Squarespace’s continued commitment to serving this community.

Availability

For more information about Squarespace for Pros, visit squarespace.com/professionals .

To join Squarespace’s Circle partner program, visit squarespace.com/circle .

