Evolve: The Latest GPU Benchmark Suite

BREDA, Netherlands, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Traverse Research, one of the leading companies in graphics research and development, today announced the global launch of Evolve, a groundbreaking GPU benchmark suite designed to adapt to the rapidly evolving graphics industry, Evolve delivers a comprehensive and future-proof approach to measuring GPU capabilities, offering insights that go beyond traditional benchmarks. As the first solution to evaluate GPUs across seven critical performance dimensions, Evolve sets a new standard for comprehensive hardware analysis.

Unparalleled Evaluation Depth

Evolve delivers a multifaceted assessment of GPU capabilities through unique scoring categories:

Ray Tracing

Acceleration Structure Build

Rasterization

Compute Performance

Driver Effectiveness

Energy Consumption

Workgraphs Performance (world-first evaluation)

Compatible with all ray tracing-capable GPUs, the suite combines cutting-edge stress tests with adaptive algorithms that evolve alongside emerging rendering techniques. Its future-proof design ensures long-term relevance in an industry defined by rapid innovation.

Empowering Innovation Across Industries

“Evolve isn’t just a benchmark – it’s a diagnostic toolkit for tomorrow’s graphics challenges,” said Jasper Bekkers, CEO of Traverse Research. “By revealing nuanced performance insights down to voltage granularity and memory timings, we’re equipping engineers to optimize architectures, empowering overclockers to safely push hardware limits, helping developers fine-tune game engines, and enabling consumers to make smarter purchasing decisions.”

The suite’s granular data outputs, including real-time metrics like VRAM clock speeds and API overhead analysis, have already attracted partnerships with leading GPU manufacturers.

What is Evolutionary Benchmarking?

Evolve introduces a revolutionary approach to GPU benchmarking by growing with the industry while maintaining relevance to gamers. Unlike traditional benchmarks that become obsolete upon release, our benchmarking suite adapts to new techniques and hardware features over time. This adaptable approach guarantees seamless integration of emerging graphics technologies into the benchmarking suite as they are developed.

Availability

Evolve will be available for global download starting March 24, 2025. For technical specifications, white papers, and partnership inquiries, visit https://www.evolvebenchmark.com.

About Traverse Research

Founded in 2019 by Jasper Bekkers and headquartered in the heart of Breda, Traverse Research is a graphics technology innovator specializing in performance analysis tools and real-time rendering solutions. Driven by the dual mission of advancing computer graphics R&D and establishing Breda as a global game development hub, the studio empowers hardware engineers, developers, and creators to redefine visual computing boundaries.

