Evolve Bank & Trust Appoints Alex Johnston Head of Open Banking

Johnston Brings 10+ Years of Experience in Banking Operations & Payment Solutions

Evolve Bank & Trust (“Evolve”), a leader in the payments and Banking-as-a-Service (“BaaS”) industry announced today it has appointed Alex Johnston as Senior Vice President, Head of Open Banking.

For more than 15 years, Johnston has successfully led teams in Banking Operations and Payment Solutions within several financial institutions and financial services companies. His appointment builds on Evolve’s ongoing commitment to offering the best-in-class financial services within the Fintech industry.

“Alex’s track record of driving innovation and operational excellence in financial services makes him the ideal leader to guide our Open Banking strategy,” said Bob Hartheimer, CEO of Evolve. “His ability to bridge technology and customer experience will be instrumental as we continue to evolve our digital offerings.”

Throughout his career, Johnston has served at every level in the financial services management including serving as Director, Banking Operations and Payment Services at Thread Bank, and most recently served as Head of Open Banking Services at Evolve. From driving performance-focused teams, managing go to market payment products, and leading fintech partnerships, Johnston’s expertise positions him as an industry leader.

“Evolve Bank & Trust is at the forefront of financial innovation, and I’m honored to help lead the charge in Open Banking,” said Alex Johnston, SVP, Head of Open Banking. “I look forward to collaborating across teams to build secure, scalable, and customer-centric solutions that unlock new possibilities for our partners and customers.”

Johnston received a Bachelor of Science in Political Science from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration from John Hopkins University.

About Evolve Bank & Trust:

For 100 years, Evolve Bank & Trust, a technology-focused financial services organization, has offered specialized solutions in Open Banking, Personal and Business Banking, Mortgage, SBA Lending, Physicians Capital, and Trust. Evolve has been voted to a Top Workplace USA and has been named in Inc. Magazine’s 5000 List of the fastest growing private companies. Learn more at getevolved.com.

