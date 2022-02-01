evertz.io Helps Broadcasters Launch New Channels With Total Confidence

This Software as a Service (SaaS) from cloud broadcast pioneers Evertz is transforming the industry by making it easy to launch and monetise OTT, DTC, Connected TV and FAST channels.

Creating new channels and monetizing content across a variety of platforms has never been easier thanks to evertz.io, a powerful Software as a Service (SaaS) from media entertainment specialist Evertz.

With evertz.io, which will be demonstrated at IBC 2023 on stand 1.B79, Evertz has recognised that in today’s fast changing world of video, what live sports, live entertainment and linear channel customers need is trusted technology that allows them to grow, scale and launch channels with complete confidence.

Aimed at Over-the-Top (OTT), Direct-to-Consumer (DTC), Connected TV and traditional Broadcast distribution/streaming applications, evertz.io uses hyper-scalable serverless microservices that help channel owners reduce time to market and avoid the costs and learning curves associated with leveraging cloud native playout, streaming and digital distribution technologies. In addition, by only paying for the services they use, channel owners can maximize their budgets and exert full control over their operating costs.

A key feature of the evertz.io platform is evertz.io Stream, a revolutionary streaming and playout SaaS that meets the needs of OTT, DTC and Free Ad-Supported TV (FAST) services by delivering flexible daily and monthly pricing models.

evertz.io Stream provides all the features found in enterprise class broadcast playout systems, including live inputs, video/audio mixing, comprehensive multi-language captioning and subtitling and full graphics and branding capabilities. It also delivers pre-built recipes for the delivery of OTT and FAST TV channels to services like Roku, Samsung TV+, YouTube TV, Tubi and more. The simplicity of evertz.io Stream and its user interface means that, in the space of a few minutes, content owners and broadcast launch services can start monetizing live and archive content across a wide range of distribution platforms.

“We are excited to announce that our highly resilient Stream product is now offered at five-nines SLA (99.999), with our new playout redundancy options,” says Martin Whittaker, Technical Product Director, MAM and Automation at Evertz. “This provides peace of mind and ensures your revenue stream is protected. We have also added new features including SCTE 104/35 driven playout commands, perfect for remote productions. This highly requested feature gives our customers an automated way to manage in and out of Live Segments across multiple evertz.io Stream Channels, without needing to load the Playlist User Interface. We have also expanded our Scheduling toolset to include ‘Smart Blocks’, an innovative way to automatically schedule content on your OTT or FAST channel, based on Playlist rules. These ‘Smart Blocks’ can be interchanged within your existing schedule or utilised fully within our Scheduler interface.”

Designed and built by the team behind Evertz’ Emmy® Award-winning playout technology, evertz.io Stream is the only software service that combines the specific technological and feature requirements of both traditional broadcast channels and conventional OTT channels into a single platform. With evertz.io Stream customers can support both file-based playback and advanced live events, a wide range of video streaming inputs and outputs including 4K UHD with HDR, as well as support for common transport protocols (RIST, SRT and Zixi). evertz.io Stream is ideal for ‘Pop-Up’ Channels, “Pay-Per-View events”, limited duration Sporting Events and Disaster Recovery, among others.

For more information about evertz.io, please visit IBC stand 1.B79 or visit www.evertz.io or evertz.com

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSX:ET) designs, manufactures and markets video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television, telecommunications and new-media industries. The Company’s solutions are used by content creators, broadcasters, specialty channels and television service providers to support their increasingly complex multi-channel digital, high & ultra-high definition television (“HDTV” & “UHD”) and next generation high bandwidth low latency IP network environments and by telecommunications and new-media companies. Evertz products allow customers to generate additional revenue while reducing costs through efficient signal routing, distribution, monitoring and management of content, as well as the automation and orchestration of more streamlined and agile workflow processes on-premise and in the “Cloud”. For more information, please visit www.evertz.com