Evertz Introduces A New RF Fiber Transmitter Platform at IBC 2023

A new, standalone RF fiber transmitter platform will be unveiled at IBC 2023 by broadcast specialist Evertz, a company already credited for offering RF solutions that support mission critical applications around the world.

Built on Evertz’ proven 2408LT range, the 2408-T series transmitter delivers the same exceptional performance but with greater density and a host of additional features. This powerful solution is a quad-channel RF Fiber Transmitter for RF Frequencies from 40 MHz up to 3GHz. Numerous options are available such as multiplexed fiber output and 10MHz injection over coax or fiber, along with all the existing features for which Evertz fiber transmitters are renowned, including LNB powering, RF gain and attenuation, outdoor weatherproof form factor, remote monitoring and more.

Evertz will also be showcasing a range of RF over IP solutions that give broadcasters the ability to reliably and securely transport Analog RF signals over any distance, within their digital network. As an undisputed leader in IP technology for the broadcast industry, Evertz solutions preserve Carrier-to Noise-Ratio (CNR), deliver greater flexibility to operators searching for a Satellite/IP hybrid workflow and immensely expand the ability to virtualize the satellite ground segment, resulting in improved operational efficiencies and new possibilities.

On IBC stand 1.B79, Evertz will present its high-density, hot swappable RF over IP platform, which features up to four RF over IP conversions per module. Each module offers 1+1 redundant QSFP ports, each port with up to 100G support. A maximum of 28 RF over IP conversions are possible in a mere 3RU chassis, or up to 8 conversions in a 1RU chassis.

In addition, Evertz is showing the MIO-DM4-SAT Series, which takes its proven Satellite (DVB-S/S2/S2X) Demodulator to the next level by making it available in a MIO module that fits into the SCORPION Flexible Media Processing Platform. Each dual slot MIO module has four demodulators for up to 32 demodulators in a mere 1RU SCORPION-S18/X18 chassis. Available in three options – Single RF Input, Dual RF Inputs, or Quad RF Inputs – the MIO-DM4-SAT series offers reduced cabling while minimizing upstream RF distribution infrastructure.

The Evertz line up of new RF products is completed by the MIO-CAM2, a dual slot MIO module for SCORPION that supports two DVB-CI CAM slots. Ideal for applications where descrambling is required, the MIO-CAM2 also utilizes DVB-CI compliant Conditional Access Modules (CAM).

