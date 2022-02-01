Evertz DreamCatcher™ VAR Attains CovetedFIFA Quality Programme VAR Certification

Evertz Technologies Limited, a global leader in media and broadcast solutions, proudly announces it hasachieved certification status for the FIFA Quality Programme for Video Assistant Refereeing (VAR) technology for its cutting-edge DreamCatcher™ Video Assistant Referee (VAR) platform. This prestigious certification underscores Evertz’s unwavering commitment to advancing the accuracy and fairness of officiating in football (soccer) matches worldwide.

FIFA, the international governing body of association football, has implemented the FIFA Quality Programme, which is aimed at improving the game and protecting the players, clubs, and associations by endorsing products which comply with the highest safety and quality standards. Evertz’s achievement of

the FIFA Basic certification marks a significant milestone in the company’s sports technology offering and enables the use of DreamCatcher™ VAR by professional football competitions, leagues, and federations to fulfill their VAR and VAR Light requirements over the next four years.

Evertz’s VAR Product Specialist, Dominic Ventresca, expressed excitement about the achievement, stating, “Attaining FIFA Quality Programme certification for the DreamCatcher™ VAR platform is a testament to our relentless pursuit of excellence. We are honoured to play a pivotal role in enhancing the integrity of football matches worldwide. This achievement exemplifies our commitment to pushing the boundaries of innovation and delivering solutions that empower the world of sports officiating.”

Evertz DreamCatcher™ VAR platform is currently utilized by the Royal Belgian Football Association (RBFA) and Hungarian Football Federation (MLSZ) to provide video refereeing services for every match in their topflight professional football leagues.

To view details of Evertz’s inclusion in the FIFA Quality Programme, please visit:

https://www.fifa.com/technical/football-technology/resource-hub?id=b1a58373d9f9466cacc315570031be6c

Related