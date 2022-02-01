EVERTEC Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results 

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Third Quarter 2022 and Recent Highlights

Closed Popular Transaction with expected impacts on revenue and margins

Revenue remained relatively flat at $145.8 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $137.8 million or $2.06 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 25% to $52.4 million; excluding the impact from FX remeasurement Adjusted EBITDA would have been $60.2 million, a decrease of 14%

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.40, a decrease of 35%; excluding the impact from FX remeasurement Adjusted earnings per common share would have been $0.53, a decrease of 15%

Share repurchases in the quarter totaled $37.3 million

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our businesses performed well in the quarter, despite the negative impact from FX and Hurricane Fiona. We are pleased to announce the expansion of our relationship with Mercado Libre into Chile, and that we have signed an agreement for our Placetopay platform with Grupo Aval, one of the largest banking groups in Colombia.”

Third Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 was $145.8 million, relatively flat when compared with the prior year. Revenue in Puerto Rico was negatively impacted by the $6.9 million one-time credit granted upon closing of the Popular transaction and the impact from Hurricane Fiona to our Merchant Acquiring segment. These negative effects were offset by the continued growth in our digital solutions, ATH Movil, increased transaction volumes, and revenue generated from the small acquisition we completed in the second quarter. Latin America revenue reflected organic growth and benefited from the revenue contribution from the BBR acquisition completed at the beginning of the quarter.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $137.8 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, and includes the impact of the $135.6 million gain recognized from the Popular transaction. The results also reflect the negative impact from foreign currency remeasurement of $7.8 million for assets and liabilities denominated in US dollars in our foreign subsidiaries. Additionally, cost of sales increased mainly driven by the revenue sharing agreement with Popular and costs related to certain hardware sales completed in the quarter. Operating costs increased primarily due to professional fees, personnel costs, printing supplies and cloud services.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $52.4 million, a decrease of 25% compared to the prior year and excludes the impact of the $135.6 million gain from the Popular transaction. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 35.9%, a decrease of approximately 12 percentage points from the prior year. The year over year decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and margin primarily reflect the negative impact from foreign currency remeasurement and the increased expenses discussed above, as well as the impact from the one-time credit to Popular.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended September 30, 2022, Adjusted Net Income was $27.1 million, a decrease of 40% compared with $45.0 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.40, a decrease of 35% compared to $0.62 in the prior year. The decrease was driven by the lower Adjusted EBITDA and a higher adjusted tax rate in the quarter, which was also impacted by the $7.8 million foreign currency remeasurement effect.

Share Repurchase

During the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Company repurchased 1,190,379 shares of its common stock at an average price of 31.35 per share for a total of $37.3 million. As of September 30, 2022, a total of approximately $102 million remained available for future use under the Company’s share repurchase program. In addition, in connection with the close of the Popular transaction, the Company received 4,589,160 shares of its own common stock.

2022 Outlook

The Company’s financial outlook for 2022 is as follows:

Total consolidated revenue continues to be anticipated between $607 million and $615 million.

Adjusted earnings per common share is now expected to be between $2.36 to $2.47 representing a decline of 14% to 10% as compared to $2.74 in 2021.

Capital expenditures continue to be expected at approximately $60 million.

Effective tax rate is now anticipated between 17% and 18%, compared to 14% to 15% previously estimated.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 1955102. The replay will be available through Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of its revenues pursuant to the Company’s second amended and restated Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with them, and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; as a regulated institution, the likelihood that the Company will be required to obtain regulatory approval before engaging in certain new activities or businesses, whether organically or by acquisition, and its potential inability to obtain such approval on a timely basis or at all, which may make transactions more expensive or impossible to complete, or make us less attractive to potential sellers; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including, but not limited to, the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; the Company’s dependence on its processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on the Company’s personnel and certain third parties with whom it does business, and the risks to the Company’s business if its systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; the Company’s ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which it may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes macroeconomic, market, in international, legal, tax, political, or administrative conditions, including inflation or the risk of recession; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico, including its business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect the Company’s customer base, general consumer spending, the Company’s cost of operations and the Company’s ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend itself against claims of infringement brought by third parties; the Company’s ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; the Company’s level of indebtedness and the impact of rising interest rates, and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; the Company’s ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to its information security; the possibility that the Company could lose its preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting the Company’s main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate at the end of 2021.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports we file with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by us and our businesses generally. We undertake no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless we are required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 145,803 $ 145,883 $ 456,622 $ 434,559 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 76,272 62,995 215,244 182,180 Selling, general and administrative expenses 26,001 17,126 66,436 49,980 Depreciation and amortization 19,712 18,745 58,432 56,091 Total operating costs and expenses 121,985 98,866 340,112 288,251 Income from operations 23,818 47,017 116,510 146,308 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 807 504 2,279 1,343 Interest expense (6,763 ) (5,684 ) (18,242 ) (17,248 ) Earnings of equity method investment 688 411 2,120 1,307 (Loss) gain on foreign currency remeasurement (7,779 ) (304 ) (6,858 ) 652 Gain on sale of a business 135,642 — 135,642 — Other income (expenses) 374 450 1,621 2,067 Total non-operating income (expenses) 122,969 (4,623 ) 116,562 (11,879 ) Income before income taxes 146,787 42,394 233,072 134,429 Income tax expense 9,048 7,134 22,911 14,474 Net income 137,739 35,260 210,161 119,955 Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest (75 ) (54 ) (140 ) (59 ) Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 137,814 35,314 210,301 120,014 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 4,125 (6,942 ) (210 ) (7,823 ) Gain on cash flow hedges 5,762 1,537 18,824 6,814 Unrealized (loss) gain on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale (21 ) 8 (77 ) 97 Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 147,680 $ 29,917 $ 228,838 $ 119,102 Net income per common share: Basic $ 2.08 $ 0.49 $ 3.01 $ 1.66 Diluted $ 2.06 $ 0.48 $ 2.98 $ 1.65 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 66,398,547 71,969,856 69,906,483 72,082,082 Diluted 67,045,809 72,876,253 70,588,915 72,817,707

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) September 30, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,971 $ 266,351 Restricted cash 18,705 19,566 Accounts receivable, net 112,293 113,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets 40,992 37,148 Total current assets 396,961 436,350 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,198 3,041 Investment in equity investee 14,071 12,054 Property and equipment, net 49,928 48,533 Operating lease right-of-use asset 17,799 21,229 Goodwill 417,819 393,318 Other intangible assets, net 196,316 213,288 Deferred tax asset 5,414 6,910 Net investment in leases 14 107 Derivative asset 7,070 — Other long-term assets 13,378 9,926 Total assets $ 1,120,968 $ 1,144,756 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 82,798 $ 74,540 Accounts payable 33,489 28,484 Contract liability 17,051 17,398 Income tax payable 10,757 7,132 Current portion of long-term debt 28,813 19,750 Current portion of operating lease liability 6,007 5,580 Total current liabilities 178,915 152,884 Long-term debt 426,691 444,785 Deferred tax liability 7,998 2,369 Contract liability – long term 34,726 36,258 Operating lease liability – long-term 13,320 16,456 Derivative liability — 13,392 Other long-term liabilities 4,063 8,344 Total liabilities 665,713 674,488 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 65,588,270 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 71,969,856) 655 719 Additional paid-in capital — 7,565 Accumulated earnings 480,740 506,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (29,586 ) (48,123 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 451,809 466,212 Non-controlling interest 3,446 4,056 Total equity 455,255 470,268 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,120,968 $ 1,144,756

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Nine months ended September 30, 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 210,161 $ 119,955 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,432 56,091 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 1,187 1,423 Operating lease amortization 4,576 4,443 Provision for expected credit losses and sundry losses 3,363 1,428 Deferred tax benefit (1,699 ) (1,119 ) Share-based compensation 14,740 10,943 Gain on sale of a business (135,642 ) — Gain from sale of assets — (778 ) Loss on disposition of property and equipment and impairment of software 4,691 1,168 Earnings of equity method investment (2,120 ) (1,307 ) Dividend received from equity method investment 2,053 1,183 Loss (gain) on valuation of foreign currency 6,858 (652 ) (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable, net 3,503 (593 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (3,417 ) (3,070 ) Other long-term assets (4,389 ) (339 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable 468 (773 ) Income tax payable 2,921 (2,685 ) Contract liability 1,344 (2,654 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,450 ) (4,107 ) Other long-term liabilities (3,571 ) (2,702 ) Total adjustments (51,152 ) 55,900 Net cash provided by operating activities 159,009 175,855 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (28,287 ) (31,004 ) Acquisition of customer relationships (10,607 ) (14,750 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (44,369 ) — Property and equipment acquired (16,313 ) (12,388 ) Proceeds from sales of property and equipment 77 805 Purchase of certificates of deposit (7,264 ) — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities 1,015 — Acquisition of available-for-sale debt securities (254 ) (2,968 ) Net cash used in investing activities (106,002 ) (60,305 ) Cash flows from financing activities Statutory withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (5,685 ) (8,793 ) Repayment of short-term borrowings for purchase of equipment and software (901 ) (1,603 ) Dividends paid (10,515 ) (10,811 ) Repurchase of common stock (72,532 ) (24,388 ) Repayment of long-term debt (9,875 ) (28,482 ) Net cash used in financing activities (99,508 ) (74,077 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 4,260 215 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (42,241 ) 41,688 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 285,917 221,105 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period $ 243,676 $ 262,793 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash Cash and cash equivalents $ 224,971 $ 244,129 Restricted cash 18,705 18,664 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 243,676 $ 262,793

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 4: Unaudited Segment Information Three months ended September 30, 2022 (In thousands) Payment



Services –



Puerto Rico &



Caribbean Payment



Services –



Latin America Merchant



Acquiring, net Business



Solutions Corporate and



Other (1) Total Revenues $ 44,592 $ 33,741 $ 36,911 $ 49,306 $ (18,747 ) $ 145,803 Operating costs and expenses 26,960 28,513 25,261 38,522 2,729 121,985 Depreciation and amortization 5,116 4,104 1,045 3,745 5,702 19,712 Non-operating income (expenses) 385 (7,094 ) 348 136,218 (932 ) 128,925 EBITDA 23,133 2,238 13,043 150,747 (16,706 ) 172,455 Compensation and benefits (2) 1,557 972 498 503 2,141 5,671 Transaction, refinancing and other fees (3) 330 — 325 (134,974 ) 8,567 (125,752 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 25,020 $ 3,210 $ 13,866 $ 16,276 $ (5,998 ) $ 52,374

Contacts

Investor Contact

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz



(787) 773-5442



[email protected]

Read full story here