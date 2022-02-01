EVERTEC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results

Announces 2023 Outlook

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Highlights

Revenue increased 4% to $161.8 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $28.7 million, or $0.44 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 10% to $68.4 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.65, or a 10% decrease

Completed the refinancing of credit facilities

Full Year 2022 Highlights

Revenue grew 5% to $618.4 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $239.0 million, or $3.45 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 9% to $269.5 million

Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.42, or a 12% decrease

$110 million returned to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends

Closed the Popular Transaction which extended the main commercial agreements

Closed two acquisitions, one in Puerto Rico and one in Latin America

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated “This was a successful year for us as we completed several milestones. We extended our main commercial agreements with our largest customer, executed on M&A with two acquisitions, refinanced our debt, aggressively repurchased stock and delivered another year of strong revenue growth. We continue to reap the benefits of the capital investments we have made over the years, both in our products and through acquisitions. Looking towards 2023, we continue to focused on finding the best ways to deploy capital to support our long-term growth strategy.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was $161.8 million, an increase of 4%, compared with $155.2 million in the prior year. Revenue in Puerto Rico reflected growth in our Merchant Acquiring and Payment Services segments as these benefited from increased transaction volumes and pricing initiatives implemented earlier in the year. Our Merchant Acquiring segment also benefited from a higher spread per transaction. ATH Movil Business continues to be a driver of growth in our Payment Services segment as was the acquisition completed in the second quarter. Latin America revenue continues to increase due to both organic growth and the revenue contribution from the BBR acquisition.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $28.7 million, a decrease of $12.4 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, compared with $41.1 million or $0.56 per diluted share in the prior year. The year over year decrease reflects the impact of an increase in costs of revenues, primarily due to the new revenue sharing agreement with Banco Popular, as well as an increase in personnel costs, mainly due to increased headcount in Latin America including the added headcount from the BBR acquisition, provisions for operational losses, printing supplies and cloud services, partially offset by a decrease in professional fees. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased mainly due to an increase in personnel costs and professional fees as well as higher donations. Additionally, the current quarter reflects a loss on foreign currency remeasurement of $0.8 million compared with a gain of $1.2 million in the prior year quarter and a $1.3 million loss on extinguishment of debt resulting from the refinancing of the Company’s credit facilities.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $68.4 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenue) decreased approximately 660 basis points to 42.3% compared with 48.9% in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and margin reflects the impact of the increased expenses discussed, the negative impact from foreign currency remeasurement and the impact from the sale of assets to Popular as part of the Popular Transaction which were of higher margin.

Adjusted Net Income. For the quarter ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted Net Income was $42.6 million, a decrease of 19% compared with $52.6 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.65, a decrease of 10% compared with $0.72 in the prior year. The decrease was driven by the lower Adjusted EBITDA and a higher adjusted tax rate in the quarter.

Full Year 2022 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $618.4 million, an increase of 5% compared with $589.8 million in the prior year. Revenue in Puerto Rico increased in both the Merchant Acquiring and Payment Services segments, benefiting from increased transaction volumes as well as pricing initiatives implemented during the year. Merchant Acquiring revenue also benefited from two additional months in 2022 from the expanded FirstBank relationship. Payment Services in Puerto Rico also reflected the continued growth of ATH Movil Business, revenue generated from an acquisition completed in the second quarter and revenue generated from projects completed in connection with closing the Popular Transaction. These increases were partially offset by the impact from the assets sold as part of the Popular Transaction, which impacted our Business Solutions segment by approximately $15 million, in addition to the $6.9 million one-time credit granted upon closing. Latin America revenue reflected organic growth from existing customers and the revenue contribution from the BBR acquisition.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the year ended December 31, 2022, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $239.0 million, or $3.45 per diluted share, an increase compared with $161.1 million or $2.21 per diluted share in the prior year and includes the impact of the $135.6 million gain recognized from the Popular Transaction. The results also reflect the negative impact from foreign currency remeasurement of $7.6 million for assets and liabilities denominated in US dollars in our foreign subsidiaries. Additionally, cost of revenues increased mainly driven by the revenue sharing agreement with Popular, a $4.1 million impairment loss on a multi-year software development, an increase in personnel costs, mainly due to the increased headcount discussed above, printing supplies, provisions for operational losses and cloud services. The increase in selling, general and administrative expenses was driven by an increase in personnel costs and an increase in professional fees.

Adjusted EBITDA. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted EBITDA was $269.5 million, a decrease of 9% compared to the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA margin decreased 640 basis points to 43.6% compared with 50.0% in the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA and margin primarily reflect the negative impact from foreign currency remeasurement and the increased expenses discussed above, as well as the impact from the assets sold as part of the Popular Transaction which were of higher margin and the one-time credit granted to them upon closing in the third quarter of 2022.

Adjusted Net Income. For the year ended December 31, 2022, Adjusted Net Income was $167.6 million, a decrease of 16% compared with $199.7 million in the prior year. Adjusted earnings per common share was $2.42, a decrease of 12% compared with $2.74 in the prior year. The decrease was driven by the lower Adjusted EBITDA and a higher adjusted tax rate, which was partly impacted by the negative $7.6 million foreign currency remeasurement effect.

Stock Repurchase

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 741 thousand shares of its common stock at an average price of $32.47. For the full year 2022 the Company repurchased 2.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $34.37 per share for a total of $96.6 million. At December 31, 2022, the Company’s share repurchase program has approximately $78 million remaining and authorized for future use. The Company may repurchase shares in the open market, through accelerated share repurchase programs, 10b5-1 plans, or in privately negotiated transactions, subject to business opportunities and other factors.

2023 Outlook

The Company’s financial outlook for 2023 is as follows:

Total consolidated revenue between $638 million and $647 million approximately 3.2% to 4.6% growth.

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.53 to $2.64 representing approximately 4.5% to 9.1% growth as compared to $2.42 in 2022.

Capital expenditures are anticipated to be approximately $70 million.

Effective tax rate of approximately 16% to 17%.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 5937775. The replay will be available through Monday, March 1, 2023. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast can be found on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this release material are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other interested parties to evaluate companies in the industry. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included in the schedules to this release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share and are defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. In addition, the Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the senior secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the senior secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as net income adjusted to exclude unusual items and other adjustments.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

Adjusted Net Income is used to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believe better reflects the Company’s comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them. Further, the Company’s presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company’s future operating results will not be affected by unusual or nonrecurring items.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of EVERTEC to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Statements preceded by, followed by, or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Any statements that refer to expectations or other characterizations of future events, circumstances or results are forward-looking statements, including expectations that the expanded revolving facility will provide the Company with greater flexibility to execute on its strategic imperatives with a continued focus on M&A.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: the Company’s reliance on its relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of its revenues pursuant to the Company’s second amended and restated Master Services Agreement (“MSA”) with them, and to grow the Company’s merchant acquiring business; the Company’s ability to renew its client contracts on terms favorable to the Company, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; the Company’s dependence on its processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on the Company’s personnel and certain third parties with whom it does business, and the risks to the Company’s business if its systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; the Company’s ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of the Company’s merchant clients, for which it may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; the Company’s dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in international, legal, tax, political, administrative or economic conditions; the geographical concentration of the Company’s business in Puerto Rico, including its business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect the Company’s customer base, general consumer spending, the Company’s cost of operations and the Company’s ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend itself against claims of infringement brought by third parties; the Company’s ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; the Company’s level of indebtedness and restrictions contained in the Company’s debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; the Company’s ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to its information security; the possibility that the Company could lose its preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; the possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting the Company’s main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and uncertainty related to the effect of the discontinuation of the London Interbank Offered Rate; the elimination of Popular’s ownership of the Company’s common stock; and the other factors set forth under “Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2022 to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on or about February 24, 2023, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

Consideration should be given to the areas of risk described above, as well as those risks set forth under the headings “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in the reports the Company files with the SEC from time to time, in connection with considering any forward-looking statements that may be made by the Company and its businesses generally. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless the Company is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income Quarter ended December 31, Year ended December 31, (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 161,787 $ 155,237 $ 618,409 $ 589,796 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization shown below 77,377 67,984 292,621 250,164 Selling, general and administrative expenses 23,334 18,068 89,770 68,048 Depreciation and amortization 20,186 18,979 78,618 75,070 Total operating costs and expenses 120,897 105,031 461,009 393,282 Income from operations 40,890 50,206 157,400 196,514 Non-operating (expenses) income Interest income 842 546 3,121 1,889 Interest expense (6,530 ) (5,562 ) (24,772 ) (22,810 ) Gain on sale of a business — — 135,642 — (Loss) gain on foreign currency remeasurement (787 ) 1,245 (7,645 ) 1,897 Earnings from equity method investment 848 406 2,968 1,713 Other (expenses) income (483 ) 435 1,138 2,502 Total non-operating (expenses) income (6,110 ) (2,930 ) 110,452 (14,809 ) Income before income taxes 34,780 47,276 267,852 181,705 Income tax expense 6,072 6,088 28,983 20,562 Net income 28,708 41,188 238,869 161,143 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest — 72 (140 ) 13 Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 28,708 41,116 239,009 161,130 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments 12,700 (3,306 ) 12,490 (11,129 ) Gain on cash flow hedges 391 4,337 19,215 11,151 Unrealized gain (loss) on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale 9 12 (68 ) 109 Total comprehensive income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ 41,808 $ 42,159 $ 270,646 $ 161,261 Net income per common share: Basic $ 0.44 $ 0.57 $ 3.48 $ 2.24 Diluted $ 0.44 $ 0.56 $ 3.45 $ 2.21 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 65,133,639 71,969,856 68,701,434 72,053,795 Diluted 65,824,242 72,983,517 69,312,717 72,870,585

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 197,229 $ 266,351 Restricted cash 18,428 19,566 Accounts receivable, net 131,080 113,285 Prepaid expenses and other assets 42,392 37,148 Total current assets 389,129 436,350 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 2,203 3,041 Investment in equity investee 14,661 12,054 Property and equipment, net 56,387 48,533 Operating lease right-of-use asset 15,918 21,229 Goodwill 423,392 393,318 Other intangible assets, net 200,320 213,288 Deferred tax asset 5,701 6,910 Derivative asset 7,440 — Net investment in lease 14 107 Other long-term assets 16,578 9,926 Total assets $ 1,131,743 $ 1,144,756 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities 90,341 $ 74,540 Accounts payable 46,751 28,484 Contract liability 15,226 17,398 Income tax payable 9,406 7,132 Current portion of long-term debt 20,750 19,750 Short-term borrowings 20,000 — Current portion of operating lease liability 5,936 5,580 Total current liabilities 208,410 152,884 Long-term debt 389,498 444,785 Deferred tax liability 10,111 2,369 Contract liability – long term 34,068 36,258 Operating lease liability – long-term 10,788 16,456 Derivative liability — 13,392 Other long-term liabilities 4,120 8,344 Total liabilities 656,995 674,488 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 64,847,233 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 (December 31, 2021 – 71,969,856) 648 719 Additional paid-in capital — 7,565 Accumulated earnings 487,349 506,051 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (16,486 ) (48,123 ) Total EVERTEC, Inc. stockholders’ equity 471,511 466,212 Non-controlling interest 3,237 4,056 Total equity 474,748 470,268 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,131,743 $ 1,144,756

