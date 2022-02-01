EVERTEC Announces Appointment of Executive Vice President of Corporate Development

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of Alberto López Gaffney as Executive Vice President of Corporate Development, effective on March 20th. Mr. Lopez Gaffney will lead the Company’s global corporate development efforts.

Mac Schuessler, President, and Chief Executive Officer stated, “I am excited to welcome Alberto to Evertec. He brings over 25 years of financial and deal experience and is very knowledgeable in Latin America, having led multiple M&A transactions, and has been an integral part in managing numerous successful integrations. Alberto’s skills, expertise and experience will complement our executive team and advance our growth strategy.”

Mr. López Gaffney most recently served as the CFO of Despegar.com, the leading online travel company in Latin America, where he played an integral part in its M&A efforts. From 2017 to 2018, Mr. López Gaffney was CFO of a real estate developer, TGLT S.A., where he led the acquisition and integration of Argentina’s largest construction company. Prior to these, Mr. López Gaffney held senior management positions at ITAU BBA, as head of investment banking for Latin America ex-Brazil, and Morgan Stanley & Co. in New York, as head of the Southern Cone region leading various M&A and capital raising transactions. He holds an MBA in Business Administration from Harvard University, Boston, MA and a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering from the Universidad Católica in Argentina.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company processes over six billion transactions annually and manages a system of electronic payment networks in Puerto Rico and Latin America and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing, and fulfillment in Puerto Rico. Additionally, the Company offers technology outsourcing and payment transactions fraud monitoring to all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Contacts

Investor Contact

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz



(787) 773-5442



[email protected]