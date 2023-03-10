Everi to Webcast Investor Presentation and Preview of Products at Global Gaming Expo 2023 on Monday October 9, 2023

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE: EVRI) (“Everi” or the “Company”), a premier provider of land-based and digital casino gaming content and products, financial technology, and player loyalty solutions, today announced that it is hosting a live webcast of management’s investor presentation and preview of the Company’s products showcased at the upcoming 2023 Global Gaming Expo (“G2E”), as well as a question and answer period that will follow the presentation. The presentation and webcast will begin at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) on Monday, October 9. The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website at www.everi.com (select “Investors,” followed by “Events & Contact,” followed by “Upcoming Events” for the live webcast or “Past Events” for the archived webcast).

Earlier this week, the Company issued press releases showcasing their new and innovative Games, FinTech and Digital offerings to be featured at G2E:

Link to Games Release 10/3/2023

Link to FinTech Release 10/4/2023

Link to Digital Release 10/5/2023

About Everi

Everi’s mission is to lead the gaming industry through the power of people, imagination, and technology. As one of the largest suppliers of technology solutions for the casino floor that also has an expanding focus in adjacent industries, our commitment is to continually develop products and services that provide gaming entertainment, improve our customers’ patron engagement, and help our customers operate their businesses more efficiently. We develop entertaining game content, gaming machines, and gaming systems to serve our land-based, iGaming and bingo operators. Everi is a leading innovator and provider of trusted financial technology solutions that power casino floors, improve casinos‘ operational efficiencies, and fulfill regulatory compliance requirements. The Company also develops and supplies player loyalty tools and mobile-first applications that drive increased patron engagement for our customers and venues in the casino, sports, entertainment, and hospitality industries. For more information, please visit www.everi.com, which is updated regularly with financial and other information about the company.

Investor Relations Contacts: Everi Holdings Inc . JCIR Jennifer Hills Richard Land, James Leahy VP, Investor Relations 212-835-8500 or [email protected] 908-723-5841 or [email protected]

