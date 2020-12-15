Everbridge Earns Awards for Best Company Culture and Best CEO for 2020 in the Category for Largest Companies

Measuring employee sentiment across over 60,000 U.S. companies, Comparably ranks Everbridge in the top 50 for Best Company Culture and Best CEO among large companies

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM), today announced the company was awarded Best Company Culture and that David Meredith was awarded Best CEO by the 2020 Comparably Awards for large companies.





Everbridge ranked top 50 in the largest company category, including Adobe, Apple, Google, Microsoft and Zoom, for Best Company Culture and Everbridge CEO David Meredith was listed in the Best CEO category including honorees such as Zoom’s Eric Yuan, Google’s Sundar Pichai, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Apple’s Timothy Cook, and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg. Everbridge received exceptionally high ratings from its employees including an overall A Rating for Company Culture and a CEO Rating of A+. The awards reflect sentiment ratings of employees based on 20 core metrics (e.g. leadership, environment, compensation, team, outlook, career growth, work-life balance, and benefits.) View the full list here.

“The attributes that define what makes great workplaces and leaders have not changed in 2020,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “The names on the list of Best CEOs and Best Company Cultures invest just as much in the growth of the business as they do in their employees, and Everbridge is no exception. Workers specifically applaud David Meredith’s strong mission-driven leadership, and the company’s focus on inclusivity and transparency during the pandemic.”

Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation site with a mission to make workplaces more transparent and rewarding, generates nearly 10 million ratings from employees across 60,000 U.S. companies. Comparably represents one of the most trusted third-party sites for workplace culture and company leadership.

“As a mission-driven company providing technology to keep people safe and organizations running for thousands of corporate, government and healthcare customers around the globe, we pride ourselves on creating a collaborative, transparent, and inclusive working environment,” said Cara Antonacci, Head of the Everbridge People Team. “Supported by the leadership of our CEO David Meredith, these two awards underscore Everbridge’s success in creating a highly productive, empowering and fun company culture that continues to attract the best talent around the world as we develop life-saving technology and solutions.”

Everbridge employees (also known as “Bridgers”) volunteered the following feedback about the company:

“The culture focuses on the mission of keeping people safe and organizations running. The overall company success and rapid growth means you can do well by doing good.”

“Our team is very mission-focused around keeping people safe. From helping residents, patients, employees and their organizations when it matters most, our team steps up to the plate.”

“The leadership team has infectious energy and drive. It’s also clear that they strive to create a compassionate and inclusive work environment.”

“To be a Bridger means you are part of a family that cares and wants to support you and our diverse employment population.”

“The leadership team is driven, insightful, knowledgeable and compassionate. They are making strategic decisions to continue organizational growth but don’t lose sight of employees wellbeing and culture.”

Since the beginning of 2020, and the onset of the pandemic, Everbridge ensured a safe, global workplace environment while continuing to bolster company culture through virtual wellness workshops and new channels for employees to communicate with one another remotely. Everbridge employees across the globe leverage volunteer time off (VTO) to participate in community-service activities with organizations including Team Rubicon, Cradles to Crayons, Habitat for Humanity, Wrap Up London, LA Food Bank, as well as supporting the CDC Foundation, which Everbridge partnered with in April 2020. As part of its Diversity, Inclusion & Belonging initiatives, Everbridge employee resource groups are dedicated to celebrating and empowering communities within the company including women, employees of color, LGBTQ, and members of the military and first responders.

The Comparably awards cap off a broader period of recognition for Everbridge including its rank as the third highest-rated public cloud computing company to work for during COVID-19 by global investment firm Battery Ventures. Everbridge has also received two Tech Top 50 awards from the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) during a ceremony recognizing technology companies for their success in 2020. Everbridge received the special honor of being distinguished in two categories for the year: COVID-19 Response and Business Accomplishment. Additional recognition for Everbridge includes the Best Customer Experience Award from The Help Desk Institute (HDI), a Stevie® Award in the category of “Female Executive of the Year – Business Services,” Frost & Sullivan’s Critical Event Management (CEM) Technology Leadership Award, expansion of its existing portfolio of over 160 patents with a recent new award, certification as a 2020 Great Place to Work® by the Global Authority on Workplace Culture, “Overall Best in Category” in the Emergency Mass Notification Software category for the Spring 2020 Customer Success Report, Top Enterprise IT Alerting and Incident Management Solution by IT Central Station, one of Boston’s Best Places to Work in 2020, Growth Company of the Year by the Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council, as well as the Department of Defense’s prestigious Above and Beyond Award for promoting supportive work environments for members of the U.S. National Guard and Reserve.

To learn more about Everbridge and how you can join its award-winning team, visit everbridge.com/careers.

Comparably Awards are based on sentiment ratings anonymously provided by employees about their workplaces in multiple categories on Comparably.com during a 12-month period between December 1, 2019 through December 1, 2020. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG) is a global software company that provides enterprise software applications that automate and accelerate organizations’ operational response to critical events in order to Keep People Safe and Businesses Running™. During public safety threats such as active shooter situations, terrorist attacks or severe weather conditions, as well as critical business events including IT outages, cyber-attacks or other incidents such as product recalls or supply-chain interruptions, over 5,400 global customers rely on the Company’s Critical Event Management Platform to quickly and reliably aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes through the secure delivery to over 100 different communication devices, and track progress on executing response plans. Everbridge serves 8 of the 10 largest U.S. cities, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based investment banks, 47 of the 50 busiest North American airports, 9 of the 10 largest global consulting firms, 8 of the 10 largest global automakers, 9 of the 10 largest U.S.-based health care providers, and 7 of the 10 largest technology companies in the world. Everbridge is based in Boston with additional offices in 20 cities around the globe. For more information visit www.everbridge.com

Cautionary Language Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated opportunity and trends for growth in our critical communications and enterprise safety applications and our overall business, our market opportunity, our expectations regarding sales of our products, our goal to maintain market leadership and extend the markets in which we compete for customers, and anticipated impact on financial results. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and were based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management. Words such as “expect,” “anticipate,” “should,” “believe,” “target,” “project,” “goals,” “estimate,” “potential,” “predict,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “intend,” variations of these terms or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. Our actual results could differ materially from those stated or implied in forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including but not limited to: the ability of our products and services to perform as intended and meet our customers’ expectations; our ability to successfully integrate businesses and assets that we may acquire; our ability to attract new customers and retain and increase sales to existing customers; our ability to increase sales of our Mass Notification application and/or ability to increase sales of our other applications; developments in the market for targeted and contextually relevant critical communications or the associated regulatory environment; our estimates of market opportunity and forecasts of market growth may prove to be inaccurate; we have not been profitable on a consistent basis historically and may not achieve or maintain profitability in the future; the lengthy and unpredictable sales cycles for new customers; nature of our business exposes us to inherent liability risks; our ability to attract, integrate and retain qualified personnel; our ability to maintain successful relationships with our channel partners and technology partners; our ability to manage our growth effectively; our ability to respond to competitive pressures; potential liability related to privacy and security of personally identifiable information; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, and the other risks detailed in our risk factors discussed in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including but not limited to our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the SEC on February 28, 2020. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We undertake no intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

All Everbridge products are trademarks of Everbridge, Inc. in the USA and other countries. All other product or company names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Everbridge Contacts:

Jeff Young



Media Relations



[email protected]

781-859-4116

Joshua Young



Investor Relations



[email protected]

781-236-3695