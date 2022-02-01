Everbridge Control Center Receives Top Honors for Innovation and Excellence in Physical Security Information Management (PSIM)

Everbridge Control Center secures ISO 27001 certification, wins four industry awards; company to unveil Control Center Responder mobile app at Intersec Dubai, transforming incident management

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced a series of milestones for its Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) solution Control Center, affirming the company’s steadfast commitment to strengthening global organizational resilience.









At next week’s 25th anniversary of Intersec Dubai, taking place on January 16-18, Everbridge (Hall S2, Booth D4) will showcase a live demonstration of its market-leading Control Center solution and the company’s new Control Center Responder mobile app.

The recent introduction of the Everbridge Control Center Responder mobile app revolutionizes incident management by extending control room capabilities to responders in the field. The new, innovative application ensures seamless collaboration, offering real-time access to alerts for users outside the control room. Mobile users can actively contribute to incident resolution by creating alerts that demand immediate attention from control room operators, fostering efficient communication and a rapid response. By bridging the gap between control rooms and mobile users, the Control Center Responder mobile app significantly enhances response times and overall incident outcomes. The Control Center Responder app is available for download for iOS and Android.

“In an increasingly unpredictable world, best-in-resilience organizations are equipped to minimize the impact of critical events on their people and operations,” said David Wagner, Chief Executive Officer at Everbridge. “ For many organizations, as their operations continue to grow – involving more systems, more data, and many more users – physical security management can be a daunting task. When a critical event unfolds and information floods your organization, it can be overwhelming. Everbridge Control Center provides an effective unified platform to get the right information to the right people at the right time to protect your employees and facilities and ensure operational continuity.”

Recent examples of how Everbridge Control Center helps organizations maintain control of their operations include the following. With Everbridge Control Center:

A multinational corporation reduced its number of control rooms by 90%

A major transit police force achieved 50% reduction in time-to-access video from over 50,000 cameras across 7,000 sites

A multinational logistics company automated security incident management and reporting processes to reduce manual processes by 50%

A large capital city drove a 90% reduction in effort to report across multiple subsystems with an 80% reduction in time-to-handle alarms

A government agency saved USD $6.7M over three years by eliminating the need to replace existing systems

A large global employer with 350,000+ employees eliminated the need to replace legacy systems and reduced operator training costs by 50%

The award-winning PSIM solution correlates events from disparate safety and security systems into a ‘common operating picture’ to focus people’s attention on what matters most. The platform provides users with actionable alerts, next step activities, and automated reporting to better manage risks, guarantee compliance with operating procedures, and support operational continuity. Automated workflows reduce the risk of human error, while dynamic reports and dashboards provide real-time actionable insights for operations teams and senior executives.

Everbridge achieved ISO 27001 certification for Control Center in 2023, further establishing the company as a trusted partner in safeguarding sensitive information and ensuring the highest standards in information security.

“Securing ISO 27001 certification is important for Everbridge Control Center customers as it provides assurance to stakeholders that their data is being protected in a comprehensive and effective manner,” stated Brian Barney, Chief Product Officer at Everbridge. “It helps to mitigate risk and reduce the likelihood of data breaches, which can have serious consequences for both the software provider and its customers. Our ISO 27001 certification meets the regulatory and compliance requirements needed by our customers, particularly in industries that handle sensitive data such as healthcare, finance, and government.”

Additional recent honors for Everbridge Control Center include:

Platinum Govies Award 2023 The prestigious Platinum Govies Award recognizes Control Center’s exceptional capabilities and highlights Everbridge’s commitment to innovation and excellence in critical event management.

The prestigious Platinum Govies Award recognizes Control Center’s exceptional capabilities and highlights Everbridge’s commitment to innovation and excellence in critical event management. Security Today New Product of the Year Award 2023 The 2023 Security Today New Product of the Year Award showcases Control Center’s cutting-edge features and the company’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements in the security industry.

The 2023 Security Today New Product of the Year Award showcases Control Center’s cutting-edge features and the company’s dedication to remaining at the forefront of technological advancements in the security industry. AST ASTORS Homeland Security Award 2023 The AST ASTORS Homeland Security Award acknowledges Everbridge’s contributions to national security and its role in providing innovative solutions for the safety and security of nations.

The AST ASTORS Homeland Security Award acknowledges Everbridge’s contributions to national security and its role in providing innovative solutions for the safety and security of nations. Security and Fire Excellence Awards 2023 – SILVER The Security and Fire Excellence Award reinforces the company’s mission of advancing security software and delivering excellence in critical event management.

For more information about Everbridge and its critical event management solutions, please visit www.everbridge.com.

