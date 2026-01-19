EventConnect Renews 2026 Sponsorship with ACES, Showcasing New Innovation for Sport Tourism Leaders

EventConnect returns for another year of collaboration, focusing on innovation, education, and strengthening partnerships across the sports tourism ecosystem.

EventConnect, North America’s leading event housing and technology company in youth and amateur sports, is proud to announce the renewal of its sponsorship with the Association of Chief Executives for Sport (ACES) for 2026.

A trusted partner of ACES in previous years, EventConnect returns for another year of collaboration, focusing on innovation, education, and strengthening partnerships across the sports tourism ecosystem. The renewed sponsorship reflects a shared commitment to supporting National Governing Bodies (NGBs), National Sport Organizations (NSOs), destinations, and event owners with more innovative, more connected solutions.

“As an organization, ACES brings together leaders who are shaping the future of sport tourism,” said Rick Mack, Chief Executive Officer of ACES. “EventConnect’s dedication to data-driven decision-making, education, and meaningful collaboration aligns directly with our mission to serve our members and the organizations they represent.”

As part of the 2026 partnership, EventConnect will host an exclusive ACES member webinar on Thursday, January 22, at 10:00 a.m. MST / 12:00 p.m. EST, offering attendees a first look at Quantism, EventConnect’s newest product. Quantism delivers real-time insights into hotel trends and economic impact data, empowering industry leaders with actionable intelligence within the sports tourism market.

The webinar will also feature real-world case studies highlighting best practices for building stronger partnerships between event owners, host cities, hotels, and-most importantly-teams and families.

EventConnect specializes in strategic tournament hotel management, supporting NGBs and NSOs through collaborative planning, discounted hotel rates, and real-time reporting that enhances the participant experience while maximizing economic impact for host communities.

“We’re excited to be working alongside ACES once again,” said EventConnect leadership. “Together, we’re helping raise the standard for how events, destinations, and accommodations collaborate-using technology, transparency, and data to create better outcomes for everyone involved.”

The renewed partnership marks another step forward in EventConnect’s continued investment in the sport tourism industry and its mission to simplify event travel while delivering measurable value to organizers, destinations, and families across North America.

For more information about EventConnect, visit www.eventconnectsports.com

About ACES

The Association of Chief Executives for Sport (ACES) is dedicated to supporting senior leaders across the sport and sport tourism industries through education, collaboration, and advocacy.

Contact:

Matt Trinnear

Vice-President, Strategic Partnerships •EventConnect

1-519-319-0602

matt.trinnear@eventconnect.io

