EventConnect Launches ‘Quantism’ – a New Standard in Sports Tourism Impact

Today, EventConnect announced the launch of Quantism by EventConnect. This groundbreaking data intelligence framework delivers AI-driven, objective, data-backed validation for economic impact reporting in sports events across North America.

Quantism By EventConnect



Quantism integrates the emerging discipline of Quant-Tourism into youth sports – the study and analysis of tourism and hospitality through quantitative methods, big data, and advanced analytics. By applying the science of quantitative measurement and analysis to sports travel, Quantism positions EventConnect at the forefront of a data revolution that redefines how destinations, organizers, and stakeholders assess and communicate the true value of events.

“The Economics of Sports, Verified.”

Underpinned by next-generation North American mobility and intelligence data, Quantism by EventConnect transforms raw movement insights into verified event impact – setting a new benchmark for transparency and accuracy in sports tourism analytics. This data infrastructure rivals those used in enterprise-level systems for retail and urban planning, now applied exclusively to the sports ecosystem.

Economic Impact Dashboards – Real-time and post-event analysis of lodging, travel, and spending patterns offered across a variety of formats of packages and data options.

Certified Post-Event Report – Professionally designed reports for stakeholder and sponsor use, featuring both executive and detailed metrics.

Benchmarking Tools – Compare impact across sports, regions, and event scales.

Customized Prompts – Ask Quantism what you wish to report on, and it will return data in real-time.

“Quantism by EventConnect provides the independent measurement framework that our industry has long desired,” said John D’Orsay, CEO of EventConnect. “After years of development and establishing key data partnerships, this product is designed to bring consistency and credibility to our evaluation of the economic impact of sports tourism, using data that has previously been difficult for our industry to obtain.”

For event organizers , Quantism offers certified results that strengthen destination partnerships and enhance bid credibility.

For CVBs, sports commissions, and municipalities , Quantism by EventConnect delivers a standardized, third-party approach to validate ROI and justify investment.

For sponsors and community stakeholders, Quantism represents transparency, accountability, and confidence in reported outcomes.

Pilot programs are already underway, with select event and destination partners receiving full access to Quantism by EventConnect dashboards, benchmarking, and certified post-event reports.

About Quantism by EventConnect

Quantism is the new brand from EventConnect, delivering impartial, data-verified reporting on the economic and community impact of sports events. Its mission – “The Economics of Sports, Verified.” – is to complement the standard of transparency and accountability in sports tourism across North America. Learn more at EventConnectSports.com.

