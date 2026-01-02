Evelyn Ndifang Calls for Stronger Support of Nurse Leaders

Veteran healthcare professional urges focus on resilience, mentorship, and patient-centered care

Evelyn Ndifang, a longtime nursing leader, is raising awareness around the growing need to support, develop, and retain strong nurse leaders across the U.S. healthcare system. Drawing from decades of experience at the bedside and in management, Ndifang is advocating for greater attention to discipline, mentorship, and long-term professional growth in nursing.

“Nurses are the backbone of healthcare,” Ndifang said. “But leadership in nursing doesn’t happen by accident. It’s built through accountability, learning, and being willing to take on hard responsibilities.”

The issue is timely. According to national workforce data, the U.S. will need hundreds of thousands of new nurses over the next decade to keep up with demand driven by an aging population and rising chronic illness rates. At the same time, burnout remains high. Studies consistently show that more than half of nurses report symptoms of stress or emotional exhaustion, and leadership gaps are a major contributor.

Ndifang’s own career reflects what strong leadership can look like in practice. She began as a Licensed Practical Nurse (LPN) before becoming a Registered Nurse (RN) and later advancing into senior management roles, including Assistant Director of Nursing. Facilities under her direct supervision earned Facility of the Year recognition in consecutive years, highlighting the impact of consistent leadership and staff development.

“Being reliable and genuinely caring for patients is what builds trust,” Ndifang said. “When leadership is steady, teams perform better, and patient care improves.”

Research supports that view. Healthcare organizations with strong nursing leadership show lower staff turnover, better patient outcomes, and fewer safety incidents. Nurse managers play a key role in training, compliance, and morale, yet many step into leadership roles with limited formal support.

Ndifang believes resilience is a critical skill that can be taught and strengthened. “I’ve faced many challenges in my career,” she said. “But you have to push yourself to grow. Comfort does not build skill.”

She emphasizes practical habits over abstract ideals. Ndifang is known for setting timed goals and reviewing them monthly. “If you don’t set timed goals, time just flies by,” she said. “You need a way to measure your growth.”

Beyond management, Ndifang is also advocating for lifelong learning in nursing. She regularly reads healthcare materials and follows industry best practices to stay current. In a field where clinical standards and regulations change often, ongoing education is essential for both safety and leadership credibility.

“Nursing is not static,” she said. “If you stop learning, you fall behind. Staying informed is part of caring for patients.”

Ndifang’s advocacy also reflects her broader commitment to service. Outside of work, she volunteers at soup kitchens and mentors friends and family members, encouraging them to become the best version of themselves. Her motivation is deeply personal, inspired by her children and her faith.

“My children remind me why discipline and service matter,” she said. “What you do every day adds up.”

Ndifang encourages nurses and healthcare professionals to take ownership of their growth by setting clear goals, seeking mentors, staying informed on best practices, and supporting colleagues. For those outside the profession, she urges patience, respect, and advocacy for policies that strengthen the nursing workforce.

“Everyone can play a role,” Ndifang said. “Start by valuing the people who care for others every day. Strong healthcare starts with strong nurses.”

