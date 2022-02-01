Esteemed Country Music Engineer Steve Marcantonio Finds Portable Reference Solution With KRK GoAux

GoAux Provides Accurate Audio Representation for Work With Country Stars Such as Ronnie Dunn

NASHVILLE, FEBRUARY 22, 2024 ― With a passion for both music and technology, GRAMMY® Award-winning Engineer Steve Marcantonio has dedicated his life to crafting songs while simultaneously trying every new music industry trend. Early on, Marcantonio distinguished himself by bridging the gap between the analog and digital worlds, a skill he continues to use today. Since his start at New York’s Record Plant Studios, where he worked alongside influential artists such as Aerosmith, Kiss, and John Lennon, Marcantonio has established himself as one of the most esteemed names in country music.

From Taylor Swift’s Red and Carrie Underwood’s Some Hearts to Thomas Rhett’s Where We Started, Marcantonio has had a hand in shaping decades worth of genre-defining hits. This talent was recognized by the Academy of Country Music in 2006 when he was named ACM Engineer of the Year. Marcantonio’s work on the documentary Glen Campbell…I’ll Be Me was also awarded a GRAMMY® Award for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media in 2016. While his workload has certainly not slowed, Marcantonio now prefers to primarily operate out of his Nashville-based studio, “MusicHouse,” where he collaborates with legends and newcomers alike.

Although he is no longer traveling extensively, Marcantonio still finds himself working on sessions outside of his studio space. For these instances, the engineer has turned to his new KRK GoAux 4 Portable Monitor System as an accurate and versatile reference solution. As a longtime KRK user, Marcantonio currently deploys KRK V-Series V4 and V8 monitors and a S10.4 subwoofer in his studio, so the KRK GoAux was a natural progression for the producer.

“The KRK GoAux have a lovely bottom-end with crystal-clear top-end and imaging, which is important to me,” Marcantonio explains. “What I’m used to hearing through my professional KRK speakers comes through in the GoAux. Best of all, I can use them to easily reference what my mix might sound like in different listening areas. I can put them on the other side of the studio wall or in an area that’s not part of our usual listening surface and get an accurate representation of that space. The speakers are good at projecting my track in a way that is comparable to what the consumer will ultimately hear.”

Marcantonio most recently used this method for his recording work with Ronnie Dunn of the country duo Brooks and Dunn. “A lot of times when we’re in the middle of a session, the artist or producer wants to reference another track on their phone,” explains Marcantonio. “It has been a huge help that they are able to just use the Bluetooth connection on the GoAux to easily play back on actual speakers, and it sounds great! The measurement microphone is also awesome. Ultimately, it’s really all about the convenience: the included stands and bag make this so simple to quickly set up.”

The handiness and accessories provided by GoAux were a welcome upgrade to Marcantonio’s mobile setup. Marcantonio also appreciates the convenience of using GoAux to assist his students at Blackbird Academy, an educational mentorship program from Nashville’s Blackbird Studios. Academy students are taught by esteemed audio professionals such as Marcantonio, gaining the hands-on experience needed to succeed in the music industry. As students often take sessions at MusicHouse, among other locations, Marcantonio notes that the portability of GoAux will provide an added benefit for these up-and-coming musicians, producers, and engineers.

“I have encouraged many people, in person and online, to look into the KRK GoAux,” he finishes. “They’re the perfect speakers for a musician who’s going from hotel to hotel, a producer working off their computer, or a young person who’s constantly on the go. The carrying case is a great size for a plane and can fit within your carry-on. Even for someone like me, who isn’t traveling as much anymore, bringing these to recording sessions at artists’ homes or studios is great. For the price, convenience, and history that KRK has, choosing GoAux is a no-brainer.”