Established Experts Are Racing to Clone Their Knowledge Before AI Leaves Them Behind

For decades, an expert’s business ran on a simple trade: build a reputation, then sell hours. The better the reputation, the higher the rate, but the ceiling never moved. There are only so many hours in a week.

That trade is getting harder to defend. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s 2026 Empowering Small Business report found that 89 percent of American small businesses now use AI in some form, up from36 percent in 2023, the fastest technology uptake the Chamber has tracked since social media. Experts who wait are starting to compete against less experienced rivals who market with machines.

“The people we work with are the best in their fields,” said Lucas Tyson, founder of Kodara. “Their knowledge is trapped inside their calendar. They can raise their prices, but they can’t add more hours to the day.”

Kodara builds custom AI products for established experts. The company trains an AI on the expert’s own books, frameworks, and recorded teaching, then packages it as a product the expert can sell. The finished product offers a low-cost assessment, warms up leads overnight, and points the most serious buyers toward the expert’s premium services. A build takes six weeks, and the expert never touches the technology.

The economics are part of the appeal. Because the entry product sells for a small price, it can pay back the cost of the ads that promote it. When that happens, the expert’s pipeline of new leads costs close to nothing to run. The expensive part of growing a service business, finding people who want to buy, becomes something the AI product funds on its own.

One client, a sobriety coach, spent years taking hard phone calls at every hour. Her AI now handles the two a.m. questions using her own methods, and she reads about them in the morning.

Kodara’s clients tend to share a profile. They are coaches, consultants, financial advisors, healthcare practitioners, and real estate professionals with ten or more years of experience. Most have no interest in learning AI tools themselves. They want the outcome without the homework, which is why the company handles every step of the build.

New clients also tend to name the same fear on their first call. They have watched other industries get remade and do not want to end up a relic in their own.

“Experience still wins, but only if people can reach it,” Tyson said. “The experts who package their knowledge now are going to be very hard to catch later.”

Kodara guarantees each client 1,000 warmed-up leads within 12 months or a full refund.

Tyson documents the company’s builds and shares what is working in expert marketing on YouTube at youtube.com/@lucaslee-tyson and on Instagram at instagram.com/lucasleetyson.

About Kodara

Kodara is a done-for-you AI building service that turns expert knowledge into custom AI products. The company builds AI products trained on an expert’s proprietary knowledge, helping coaches, consultants, advisors, and other professionals create scalable digital assets that generate leads and revenue around the clock. Learn more at kodara.com.

Company Details

Company Name: Kodara

Contact Person: Lucas Tyson

Email: support@kodara.com

Website: http://kodara.com

SOURCE: Kodara

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire