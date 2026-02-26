Eskay Mining to Drill for Copper-Gold Porphyry and Stacked Gold Vein Deposits in 2026 on its Consolidated Eskay Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Eskay Mining Corp. (“Eskay” or the “Company”) (TSXV:ESK)(OTC PINK:ESKYF)(Frankfurt:KN7)(WKN:A0YDPM) is pleased to announce its exploration plans for 2026 at its Consolidated Eskay Project, Golden Triangle, BC. As presented in Company news releases dated September 17, 2025 and November 7, 2025, during 2025 Eskay expanded its Vermillion, TM, and Big Red targets, and also identified a promising new target named Sultan, all of which lie within two kilometers of the important “Kyba Line” unconformity which appears to control so many key porphyry deposits in the Golden Triangle (Figure 1).

All four of these targets display characteristics suggesting proximity to either a porphyry copper/gold deposit, or, particularly in the case of Sultan, a stacked gold vein deposit such as the Surebet deposit recently discovered by Goliath Resources Limited.

Eskay is currently refining exactly where to place boreholes to sample both Vermillion and TM to depths of up to 350 meters and may extend this drilling to Big Red and Sultan, depending on additional surface work to be carried out over these targets concurrent with the drilling.

Camp facilities, helicopter services and drilling capacity have been secured. A field team is being assembled by APEX Geosciences Ltd. Geologists who are responsible for the recent discovery in 2024 and 2025 along the Vermillion-TM trend, as well as the new Sultan area will also be contracted for assistance with field exploration.

In preparation for the field season and future AI analysis of previous exploration results, two APEX geologists are currently transferring the Company’s historical geochemical database into Rogue Geoscience’s Mantle Database System and the Company’s proprietary geological maps into QGIS. In parallel, in3D Geoscience has been contracted to transfer all the Company’s geophysics surveys into Mira Geoscience’s Geoscience Analyst System. Eskay, Apex and in3D all have the expertise to integrate these datasets for AI analysis, as may be appropriate.

Eskay is also currently analysing Worldview 3 Hyperspectal Imagery covering the eastern half of the property which was purchased late in 2025 (Figure 2). Alteration patterns not visible in standard satellite images in hitherto unsampled areas have been identified and will be used to guide surface sampling by the Eskay field crew in 2026.

Although 2026 marks a significant shift in focus by Eskay from predominantly VMS targets to porphyry and vein gold targets, the database compilation work described above incorporates all information collected over the Company’s 25-year history of VMS exploration. Over the next winter this multi-faceted, expansive and complex data set will be re-evaluated by carefully chosen cost-effective AI technologies to generate what Eskay anticipates will be a number of new VMS and epithermal gold targets for drill-testing in 2027, alongside follow-up on the successful drilling of the Vermillion- TM discovery in 2026.

Mac Balkam commented “2026 is the cornerstone of our plan to monetize Eskay Mining’s highly mineralized significant land mass. In the first instance, we are taking the next step of raising meaningful interpretation of over 50,000 metres of drilling, project wide geophysics and focused sampling to isolate the number of standalone discoveries across the Consolidated Property. Under the current expansive commodities market, a number of these zones will be attractive for future development by either Eskay Mining or other interested parties. Secondly, this year’s drilling program at the Vermillion- TM zone, in the short run, will contribute significantly to the Company’s value and we expect will lead to a major discovery over the coming seasons”

Both Mr. Balkam and Mr. Smyth will be attending the PDAC Convention in Toronto from the 1st to the 4th of March, and will be contactable via the email address below.

Qualified Person

Clinton Smyth, P. Geo., Chief Geologist for the Company, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this news release.

About Eskay Mining Corp:

Eskay Mining Corp (TSXV:ESK) is a TSX Venture Exchange listed company, headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Eskay is an exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals along the Eskay rift in a highly prolific region of northwest British Columbia known as the “Golden Triangle,” 70km northwest of Stewart, BC. The Company currently holds mineral tenures in this area comprised of 177 claims (52,600 hectares).

All material information on the Company may be found on its website at www.eskaymining.com and on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Mac Balkam

President & Chief Executive Officer

T: 416 907 4020

E: Mac@eskaymining.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements: This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause our actual results to differ materially from the statements made, including those factors discussed in filings made by us with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties, such as actual results of current exploration programs, the general risks associated with the mining industry, the price of gold and other metals, currency and interest rate fluctuations, increased competition and general economic and market factors, occur or should assumptions underlying the forward looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. We do not intend and do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Shareholders are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.



.

Figure 1: Southern half of Eskay Mining’s Consolidated Eskay Project showing the locations of the Vermillion/Red Lightning, TM, Big Red and Sultan target areas as well as the approximate location of the Kyba Line unconformity, known to play an important role in the development of copper/gold porphyry deposits in the Golden Triangle, British Columbia.



Figure 2: Map showing the full extent of Eskay Mining’s Consolidated Eskay Project in relation to the Eskay Creek and Brucejack Mines, as well as the extent of Worldview 3 Hyperspectral Imagery purchased and currently being interpreted by Eskay Mining.

SOURCE: Eskay Mining Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire