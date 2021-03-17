eShopWorld Appoints Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne as President and CEO, Americas

Company Also Announces Launch of New Consulting Arm, The Reach Advisory™

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eShopWorld (ESW), the world’s leading cross-border e-commerce company, today announced that it has appointed Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne as President and CEO, Americas, effective March 17, 2021. Bousquet-Chavanne brings more than 30 years of operating experience in the global FMCG and retail industries to ESW, including leading strategy, global brand development, customer experience and digital transformation for companies such as Emaar Malls, Marks & Spencer and The Estée Lauder Companies. In his new role, Bousquet-Chavanne will have overall responsibility for ESW’s Americas business and growth strategy as well as worldwide marketing. In addition, he will lead ESW’s new consulting division, The Reach Advisory™. Bousquet-Chavanne previously served as a member of ESW’s Retail Advisory Council, providing strategic guidance and amplifying the company’s cross-border e-commerce proposition globally.

“Our US business has accelerated significantly over the past 12 months and Patrick’s global retail and e-commerce expertise will allow us to continue to expand our reach in the Americas,” said Tommy Kelly, CEO of ESW. “He also brings to the team strong business relationships in Asia and Europe that he’s built over decades. As a member of our Advisory Council, Patrick has provided invaluable insights and guidance that have informed our growth strategy in recent months and we couldn’t be more pleased to welcome him to our global leadership team as we embark on our next stage of growth and launch The Reach Advisory™ division.”

The Reach Advisory™ will provide expertise and advisory services to brands seeking a cost-efficient model for international e-commerce growth. The dedicated Reach team will help brands articulate their global expansion strategies, providing perspective on building end-to-end digital architecture, crafting routes to market, localizing the shopping experience, and engaging more deeply with new and existing customers across the globe.

“Brands today have unprecedented access to growth outside their home markets, but many don’t have the digital capabilities and local expertise they need to fully leverage international opportunities,” said Patrick Bousquet-Chavanne, President and CEO, Americas, ESW. “As a member of the ESW Advisory Board, I had the opportunity to get to know this skilled leadership team and help enable brands to quickly and cost-effectively scale their businesses. So, I’m very pleased to join ESW at this moment, when we see such substantial opportunity for further growth in the Americas and other regions, particularly in the fashion, luxury and beauty segments.”

Prior to joining ESW, Bousquet-Chavanne was CEO of Emaar Malls, owner of The Dubai Mall. He previously served as Executive Director, Customer, Marketing and M&S.com, for Marks & Spencer, helping drive the company’s digital acceleration. Prior to that, Bousquet-Chavanne was Group President at The Estée Lauder Companies, where he oversaw some of the company’s largest brands, including Estée Lauder and MAC, as well as the Designer Fragrances division. Bousquet-Chavanne presently serves as an Independent Director of Brown-Forman Corporation, one of the largest American spirits companies. He holds an MBA from Purdue University’s Krannert School of Management and received an Advanced Management certificate from the Stanford Executive Program in Strategy and Organization.

