ESGold Signs Definitive Gold and Silver Dore Purchase Agreement with Ocean Partners

Ocean Partners, an institutional global metals group, provides secure production offtake and a non-dilutive working capital facility of up to C$9 million, as ESGold advances towards production and district-scale exploration at Montauban

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) (“ESGold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated October 2, 2025, the Company has entered into a definitive gold and silver dore purchase agreement (the “Agreement“) with Ocean Partners UK Ltd. (“Ocean Partners“), a globally recognized metals trading, technical advisory, and mine financing group serving the international mining and smelting industries.

The Agreement establishes Ocean Partners as the purchaser of gold and silver dore produced from ESGold’s Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Québec (“Montauban Project“) and provides the Company with access to a non-dilutive working capital facility of up to C$9 million (the “Facility“), available at ESGold’s election and subject to customary conditions tied to operational readiness and production milestones.

The signing of the Agreement represents another significant milestone in ESGold’s transition toward near-term production and further strengthens the Company’s operational and financial positioning as construction, exploration, and development activities continue advancing in parallel at the Montauban Project.

Key Highlights (Ocean Partners Agreement)

Definitive and binding gold and silver doré purchase agreement executed with Ocean Partners, a leading global metals trading and mining finance group.

Ocean Partners to purchase 100% of doré production from the Montauban Project’s tailings and crown pillar material.

The Agreement provides ESGold with access to a working capital facility of up to C$9 million, available in two tranches: a first tranche of C$3 million and a second tranche of C$6 million, subject to satisfaction of applicable conditions precedent.

ESGold retains strategic flexibility regarding timing and use of the Facility.

Agreement further strengthens and de-risks ESGold’s transition toward anticipated production.

Strengthening the Path Toward Production

Under the terms of the Agreement, Ocean Partners will purchase 100% of the gold and silver doré produced from ESGold’s Montauban Project derived from tailings and potential crown pillar material, with minimum delivery commitments totaling 50,000 ounces of gold and 1,000,000 ounces of silver over the term of the Agreement; as based on projected production scenarios and development plans.

Pricing under the Agreement is based on prevailing LBMA or COMEX market prices, with Ocean Partners paying for 99.8% of contained gold and 99% of contained silver, subject to standard refining charges of US$0.80 per payable ounce of gold and US$0.50 per payable ounce of silver.

Delivery will be made EXW at the Montauban Project Mine Site, with Ocean Partners responsible for collection and related logistics.

The Agreement provides ESGold with access to a working capital facility of up to C$9 million, available in two tranches consisting of an initial C$3 million tranche and a subsequent C$6 million tranche, each subject to the satisfaction of applicable conditions precedent, including due diligence, site visit requirements, and production timing confirmations. Each drawn tranche is subject to a 1% arrangement fee and bears interest at three-month Term SOFR plus 7.00% per annum until repaid, with overdue amounts bearing interest at three-month Term SOFR plus 11.00% per annum. Principal and interest are repayable through deliveries of doré to Ocean Partners, by cash repayment, or a combination of both, with early repayment permitted subject to a 1% repayment fee. The Facility is designed to support operational flexibility as the Company advances mill construction, commissioning, and production ramp up activities.

Importantly, ESGold is not required to immediately draw on the Facility, which provides strategic and financial flexibility while securing a globally recognized production partner and long term purchaser ahead of production.

The Agreement provides for provisional payments of up to 90% of the estimated value of each doré shipment, payable within one business day after required documents are accepted, with final settlement completed once final weights and assays are confirmed, supporting future operational liquidity once production commences.

CEO Commentary

“The agreement with Ocean Partners marks another major milestone in ESGold’s evolution from development company to near-term producer,” said Gordon Robb, Chief Executive Officer of ESGold Corp. “Ocean Partners is an internationally respected organization with extensive experience across metals trading, mine finance, and global mining operations. Securing a definitive agreement with a group of this caliber significantly strengthens our production strategy and validates the progress our team has made behind the scenes. What is particularly exciting is the stage we are now entering as a company. While we continue advancing mill construction and infrastructure toward production, we are simultaneously conducting modern exploration and geological investigation at Montauban. We are systematically and methodically advancing both sides of the production and exploration story of ESGold at the same time.”

“With the expanded ANT survey underway, drilling preparations advancing, production equipment continuing to arrive on site, and a comprehensive district scale geological model continuing to evolve.”

Next Steps for ESGold

Field collection for the expanded 70 km² district-scale ambient noise tomography (“ ANT “) survey has now been completed, with geophone pods removed and data analysis and interpretation now underway as part of the Company’s evolving 3D geological model.

The Company is anticipating receipt of drill permits in the near term, with systematic crown pillar definition drilling and targeted step out drilling expected to commence shortly thereafter to evaluate extensions of mineralization at depth and along strike. Any potential extraction of crown pillar material remains subject to technical evaluation, permitting, engineering review, and, where applicable, additional drilling and economic assessment.

Deliveries of key mill circuit components and supporting infrastructure equipment are ongoing at the Montauban Project site.

ESGold is integrating the expanded ANT dataset with historical drilling, prior ANT interpretations, and historical SOQUEM data to refine its district-scale geological model and guide future drilling and exploration targeting.

Strategic and Operational Context

The Ocean Partners Agreement supports ESGold’s development plans at the Montauban Project by securing a purchaser for future gold and silver doré production and providing access to a working capital facility, subject to the terms and conditions of the Agreement. The Agreement is intended to support operational flexibility as the Company advances mill construction, commissioning, and related development activities. In parallel, ESGold continues to advance exploration and geological modelling work at Montauban, including the integration of expanded ANT survey data with historical drilling, prior interpretations, and historical SOQUEM data to refine future exploration targeting.

With production infrastructure advancing, drilling approaching, and district-scale geological interpretation continuing to evolve, ESGold is positioning itself with both near-term operational catalysts and long-term exploration upside across the broader Montauban Project.

Qualified Person Statement

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by André Gauthier, P. Eng and P. Geo., a Director of ESGold Corp. and a Qualified Person within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Gauthier has reviewed the data underlying the ANT survey and the resulting 3D geological model and believes the interpretations presented are reasonable and appropriate for exploration targeting purposes. The interpretations and conclusions are conceptual in nature and are intended to guide further exploration; they do not constitute a mineral resource or reserve and are subject to confirmation through additional geophysical work and drilling.

About ESGold Corp.

ESGold Corp. (CSE:ESAU)(OTCQB:ESAUF)(FSE:Z7D) is a fully permitted, fully funded, pre-production mining company advancing a scalable clean mining model across North and South America. The Company’s flagship Montauban Gold-Silver Project in Quebec is under construction with production anticipated in 2026. With a dual-track strategy of cash flow today and discovery tomorrow, ESGold is building a platform for clean, sustainable growth and long-term shareholder value.

For more information, please contact ESGold Corp. at +1-888-370-1059 or visit esgold.com for additional resources, including a French version of this press release, past news releases, a 3D model of the Montauban processing plant, media interviews, and opinion-editorial pieces.

Stay connected by following us on X (formerly Twitter), LinkedIn, and joining our Telegram channel.

For further information please contact ir@esgold.com or 604-885-1348, or to connect directly, please reach out to Gordon Robb, CEO of ESGold Corp. at gordon@esgold.com or 250-217-2321.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Gordon Robb

Chief Executive Officer & Director

info@esgold.com

+1-888-370-1059

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements regarding metallurgical recoveries, project economics, construction timelines, and exploration potential. Forward-looking information is based on reasonable assumptions believed to be current but involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. Historical data referenced herein is not current, has not been independently verified by ESGold, and should not be relied upon for investment decisions. ESGold disclaims any obligation to update or revise forward-looking information except as required by law.

These forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant operational, business, economic and regulatory uncertainties and contingencies. These assumptions include, among other things: the Agreement, the Facility and utilization, if any, of the same, the ANT-based 3D geological model, its results and interpretation of the same, the newly staked land of the Company and the possibility for mineralization therein, conditions in general economic and financial markets; accuracy of assay results; geological interpretations from drilling results, timing and amount of capital expenditures; performance of available laboratory and other related services; future operating costs; the historical basis for current estimates of potential quantities and grades of target zones; the availability of skilled labour and no labour related disruptions at any of the Company’s operations; no unplanned delays or interruptions in scheduled activities; all necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals for operations are received in a timely manner; the ability to secure and maintain title and ownership to properties and the surface rights necessary for operations; and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws. The foregoing list of assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company cautions the reader that forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements contained in this news release and the Company has made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation: the timing and content of work programs; results of exploration activities and development of mineral properties; the interpretation and uncertainties of drilling results and other geological data; receipt, maintenance and security of permits and mineral property titles; environmental and other regulatory risks; project costs overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses; availability of funds; failure to delineate potential quantities and grades of the target zones based on historical data; general market and industry conditions; and those factors identified under the caption “Risks Factors” in the Company’s continuous disclosure documents filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Forward-looking statements are based on the expectations and opinions of the Company’s management on the date the statements are made. The assumptions used in the preparation of such statements, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statements were made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this news release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESGold Corp

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire