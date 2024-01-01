eServices Payment Technology and Public Safety Marketing merge to launch next-generation membership and donation solutions for Fire, EMS and Air Medical Services

PITTSBURGH–(BUSINESS WIRE)–eServices Payment Technology has joined forces with the experts at Public Safety Marketing to deliver cutting-edge solutions tailored specifically for Fire, EMS and Air Medical organizations. This strategic partnership combines eServices’ powerful, data-driven software platform with proven marketing expertise to revolutionize how first responder agencies run membership programs and donation campaigns.





“Our community heroes deserve the very best and most efficient solutions we can provide them to raise funds and maintain operational excellence,” said Jesse Siefert, CEO. “We are excited to bring the direct mail expertise of Public Safety Marketing into our team.”

“Public Safety Marketing is thrilled to become part of the eServices Payment Technology family. The combination of eServices’ software platform and Public Safety Marketing’s direct mail fundraising background will create a product offering that is unmatched. I look forward to continued relationships with Public Safety Marketing clients as well as new relationships with eServices’ clients,” said Michael Henry, Vice President.

About eServices Payment Technology: Since 2013, eServices Payment Technology has been an innovative company built on the entrepreneurial spirit. Our cloud-based and user-friendly platform provides bolt-on payment processing primarily targeting the non-profit sector. In addition to credit card processing, our innovative modules provide unique solutions for Memberships, Donation Management, Event Management, Invoicing, Medical Billing, and other Payment Processing Tools. Each component is fully integrated yet flexible, allowing the client to implement only the processing tools needed.

About Public Safety Marketing:

Public Safety Marketing (PSM) specializes in direct mail fundraising services. Since 2004, we have assisted public safety organizations with comprehensive coordination of their membership programs and donation drives. We create a customized and successful program by providing high quality graphic design, printing, and mailing services.

