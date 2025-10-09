ESE Entertainment Asset Bombee Signed as Exclusive Productions Partner with New Era Productions

ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTC PINK:ENTEF) (“ESE” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its subsidiary, Bombee Global Entertainment Ltd. (“Bombee”), a leader in live event production and broadcast services, has been signed as the exclusive production partner for New Era Productions (“New Era”), one of North America’s fastest-growing boxing and live entertainment promotion companies.

This strategic partnership marks a significant milestone for both organizations, as it combines Bombee’s expertise in high-quality live broadcast, event staging, and fan engagement with New Era’s vision of delivering world-class boxing and entertainment experiences.

“Partnering with New Era as their exclusive production partner is an exciting step forward for Bombee,” said Patrick Sciortino, Senior Partner of Bombee. “We’re committed to raising the standard of live sports and entertainment production, ensuring every fan-whether in the arena or watching from home-feels the energy, drama, and spectacle of each event.”

New Era, known for hosting premier boxing events featuring top-tier athletes and championship bouts, continues to expand its footprint across North America. With Bombee as its exclusive production partner, fans can expect elevated viewing experiences, enhanced digital content, and cutting-edge broadcast innovations.

“This partnership is another step forward in our aggressive expansion plans into boxing and all sporting events,” further stated Mr. Sciortino.

The partnership officially began with the successful production of the World Boxing Council Interim World Title bout between boxing world champion Jean Pascal and contender Michal Cieslak on June 28, 2025. Bombee and New Era are planning highly anticipated title fights and live shows throughout 2025 and 2026.

About Bombee

Bombee was founded by industry veterans who have been instrumental in the management and growth of festivals like DreamHack, one of the most influential events in the gaming world. Bombee’s rich history has allowed us to play a pivotal role in shaping the esports landscape. With seasoned expertise in Live Production, Special FX, Broadcast and Event Management, Bombee creates unforgettable experiences that allow players, game publishers, and fans to thrive. Built on a passion for excellence with an innovative spirit and an unwavering dedication, we will continue to push the boundaries that amplify esports entertainment. | https://bombee.gg

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. | www.esegaming.com

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

(437) 826-401

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information and, in this news release, statements respecting the following should be considered “forward-looking”: (i) the anticipated benefits of the Bombee and New Era partnership; (ii) New Era’s plans to expand across North America; (iii) Bombee’s plans to expand into boxing; and (iv) Bombee’s and New Era’s plans for highly anticipated title fights and live shows throughout 2025 and 2026. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire