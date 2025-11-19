Escrow.com Partners With Grit Brokerage to Streamline High-Value Domain Transactions

Escrow.com, the world’s most secure online payment system for high-value digital assets, today announced a new partnership with Grit Brokerage, one of the leading domain brokerage firms in the world. The collaboration strengthens a long-standing working relationship between the two companies and reinforces their joint commitment to safer, faster and more transparent domain transactions.

Grit Brokerage has built a reputation as one of the most trusted names in the industry, recognised as an Escrow.com Master of Domains in three of the past four years. Its team of eight brokers brings more than 60 years of combined experience in domain brokering, having facilitated deals for some of the internet’s most valuable digital real estate.

“Grit Brokerage has been a valued partner for many years, and we’re proud to formalise that relationship today,” said Matt Barrie, Chief Executive of Escrow.com. “Together, we’ve helped businesses and investors buy and sell premium domain names with the confidence that comes from using the most secure payment platform in the world. This partnership cements Escrow.com’s position as the gold standard for online transactions of high-value digital assets.”

For Grit Brokerage, Escrow.com has long been the natural choice for managing the financial side of domain deals.

“Our business is built on trust, discretion, and results – and Escrow.com has always been a seamless fit,” said Brian Harbin, Founder of Grit Brokerage. “When we broker domains worth hundreds of thousands or even millions of dollars, our clients expect absolute security. Escrow.com delivers that, which is why this partnership is so important for us and for the customers we serve.”

A recent example of this collaboration is the sale of Phoenix.com, a premium single-word domain that Grit Brokerage facilitated through Escrow.com in March and April of this year. The transaction, valued at US$1.1 million, was created on March 20 and successfully closed on April 14, demonstrating the efficiency and security both companies bring to high-value domain deals.

Escrow.com has processed more than US$7.75 billion in transactions, securing deals for domain names, vehicles, aircraft, luxury goods, and more. By using Escrow.com, both buyers and sellers are protected throughout the entire process – funds are only released once all agreed conditions have been met.

The partnership means that Grit Brokerage clients will continue to benefit from Escrow.com’s award-winning payment platform, with an even greater focus on speed, compliance, and security. Together, the two companies will ensure that businesses and entrepreneurs can acquire premium domains with confidence – whether to secure a brand identity, invest in digital assets, or expand their online presence.

About Escrow.com

Winner of the BBB Torch Award for Ethics for Silicon Valley, San Francisco and the Bay Area, Escrow.com is the world’s largest online escrow provider. Founded in 1999 by Fidelity National Financial, today over US$7.75 billion in transactions have been secured from over 3 million customers. Escrow.com is the world’s number one platform for domain name transactions – it also facilitates large-value transactions for vehicles, property, electronics, jewellery, general merchandise and other categories of products, using the most secure payment method from a counterparty risk perspective – safeguarding both buyer and seller. All funds transacted using escrow are kept in trust. The company is a division of Freelancer Limited (ASX:FLN, OTCQX:FLNCF). Escrow.com’s headquarters is in San Francisco, California, the United States.

About Grit Brokerage

Grit Brokerage is a leading domain brokerage firm known for securing premium domain deals for businesses and investors. With a team of eight seasoned brokers and more than 60 years of combined experience, Grit Brokerage has been recognised as an Escrow.com Master of Domains three times in the past four years. The firm is dedicated to helping clients acquire and sell top-tier domain names with trust, discretion, and results.

