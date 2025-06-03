ERVIN COHEN & JESSUP PARTNERS RUSTY SELMONT AND KELLY CUNNINGHAM NAMED ‘LEADING GLOBAL IP LAWYERS’

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., June 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Ervin Cohen & Jessup LLP announced today that Partners Rusty Selmont and Kelly Cunningham are recognized by Lawdragon in its inaugural class of “500 Leading Global IP Lawyers.“

The attorneys selected for this honor “all contribute to one of the most robust sectors of law practice, one which boasts remarkable expertise at many of the nation’s leading firms, as well as outstanding boutiques,” states the publisher.

Rusty Selmont focuses his practice on intellectual property matters in addition to real estate, partnership disputes and complex commercial litigation. His diverse practice spans key industries including health care, virtual reality, technology, and entertainment. Rusty has a particular emphasis on intellectual property litigation and licensing, and he represents a wide range of healthcare providers and facilities across California in high-stakes business matters. Rusty was previously named a 2024 Southern California Super Lawyer and a “Leader Thriving in Their 40s” by Los Angeles Business Journal.

Kelly Cunningham leads the firm’s Intellectual Property Department, and he brings more than 25 years of expertise in trademark, copyright, and patent litigation, representing clients in courts across the United States. A recent Los Angeles Times feature spotlighted several of his notable successes, including a significant victory in defending four of his client’s patents against a challenge from a German competitor—an outcome that not only upheld the existing claims but also secured additional ones. In another high-stakes matter, Kelly helped reduce a leading record label’s copyright infringement claim by over 80% and got his client’s insurer to cover the majority of the resulting settlement. Earlier this year, he was also recognized by both the San Francisco and Los Angeles Daily Journals as one of California’s Top 100 Intellectual Property Attorneys.

