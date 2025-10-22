Eric Rubinstein Joins Overlay Capital as Managing Partner to Drive Expansion of Energy Infrastructure Business

Seasoned development finance veteran will support the firm’s push to double-down on opportunities to finance interconnection deposits

Overlay Capital, an asset manager investing in the built environment with a focus on infrastructure and essential services, announced today that Eric Rubinstein has joined the firm as a Managing Partner effective October 1. Eric is a veteran investor with deep expertise in energy infrastructure as both a developer and underwriter and brings significant expertise in late-stage energy development finance.

Eric will support Overlay’s push to provide more creative financing structures that can meet the enormous demand for new solar and battery generation capacity to power AI data centers with a focus on financing interconnection deposits. Eric will also help advance Overlay’s expansion into safe harbor, PPA deposit, at-risk interconnection, and LNTP financings.

Most recently, Eric was CIO and EVP of Leyline Renewable Capital, where he led the originating, structuring, and closing of Leyline’s development capital portfolio. Previously, Eric was VP of Finance and Strategy for Silicon Ranch Corporation. In this role he executed on development capital raises, tax equity transactions, project debt, corporate fundraising, new market tax credit transactions, and tax and assurance work for the growing IPP. He also brings prior experience as an operations and finance executive in the technology, education, and manufacturing sectors.

“Despite regulatory turmoil, we are seeing continued activity from developers with cutting edge technologies in the energy infrastructure space who are struggling to find financing for late-stage development and interconnection requests, and this is where Overlay Capital comes in,” said Chadd Evans, Managing Partner and Chief Investment Officer at Overlay Capital. “Overlay is committed to stepping in to fund these types of underfunded opportunities as a trusted lending partner. It’s an opportunity for us and essential to catalyzing new power generation. Eric brings an extensive background in energy infrastructure and in interconnection deposit lending, along with an extensive network that will grow our developer ecosystem. We are so pleased to have him on board.”

“With traditional funding sources drying up, Overlay is unusually well-positioned in the marketplace to provide the financing for interconnection deposits that developers need to scale,” said Eric Rubinstein. “We recognize that this gap in financing is preventing more power generation and I want to be part of a high performing team that knows how to structure the kind of creative financing solutions that can catalyze more generation capacity. I’m excited to grow this business.”

Overlay Capital is an Atlanta-based asset manager investing across the spectrum from innovation to infrastructure, with a focus on financing overlooked and hard-to-access opportunities. We are primarily investing in ideas that have secular tailwinds and are shaping the future of essential infrastructure in the built environment, with a commitment to superior risk-adjusted returns. For more information, please visit us at www.overlaycapital.com.

