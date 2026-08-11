Erase.com Named to the Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies for the Second Consecutive Year

With an 82% three-year growth rate, the Miami-based online reputation management leader ranks No. 3,474 on the 2026 list, building upon its 2025 recognition.

Erase.com, a premier online reputation management company helping businesses and individuals permanently remove negative reviews and harmful content, announced today its inclusion on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. Ranking No. 3,474 with an impressive 82% three-year revenue growth, this marks the second consecutive year Erase.com has earned a spot on the prestigious list of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies, having previously ranked No. 3,085 in 2025.

The annual list published by Inc. magazine represents a unique look at the most successful businesses within the American economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent businesses. Earning a spot on the list for a second year in a row is a significant milestone that highlights Erase.com’s long-term resilience, rapid expansion, and steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional results for its clients.

“Making the Inc. 5000 for the second year in a row is a testament to our sustained results, operational excellence, and the deep client trust we’ve built since 2009,” said Cenk Uzunkaya, CEO of Erase.com. “We’ve proven that we can consistently grow through changing markets and shifting algorithms. Expanding into AI reputation management is the natural next step to ensure we continue to deliver on our promise to protect our clients, no matter how the technology landscape evolves.”

This latest Inc. 5000 ranking builds upon a long history of industry leadership and award-winning performance. The company previously ranked No. 46 on the 2019 Startup 50 list by Canadian Business and Maclean’s, and was later named one of Canada’s Top B2B Companies by Clutch in 2021. Beyond its rapid revenue growth and proven client success, Erase.com remains deeply committed to its team and workplace culture, having been officially recognized as a Great Place to Work® every year since 2021. Together, these honors highlight a sustained pattern of innovation, operational excellence, and trust from both clients and employees.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000/2026.

For more information about Erase.com and its services, please visit erase.com.

About Erase.com

Erase.com is a premier online reputation management company specializing in online content removal and online reputation management services. Since 2009, the company has helped thousands of clients reclaim their reputations, safeguard their brands, and create a positive online presence. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Erase.com continues to lead the industry with proven strategies, exceptional client service, and measurable results.

About Inc. and the Inc. 5000

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States.

Media Contact:

Victoria Marshall

Marketing & Brand Manager

Erase.com

victoria@erase.com

1-866-923-7273

3050 Biscayne Boulevard

Suite 400, Miami, FL 33137

United States

https://www.erase.com/

SOURCE: Erase

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire