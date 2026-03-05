EQ Inc. Secures Strategic Partnership with Global Card Network to Expand Integrated Rewards Across Canada

Partnership connects millions of additional cardholders giving them ways to save through Integrated Rewards AI-driven cashback platform

EQ Inc. (TSXV:EQ) (“EQ Works” or the “Company”), a leader in AI and data-driven software and solutions that empowers brands to better understand, acquire, and retain their most valuable customers, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Integrated Rewards, has entered into a partnership with one of the world’s leading global card networks to deliver its suite of card-linked offers to eligible cardholders across Canada.

The agreement expands Integrated Rewards’ publisher ecosystem and increases the platform’s potential cardholder reach across Canada. It further demonstrates the scalability of its card-linked offer infrastructure, enabling Integrated Rewards to connect participating merchants with millions of Canadians seeking meaningful cashback rewards and savings.

“Card-linked offers only create real value when they reach the right cardholders at scale,” said Adrian Ramirez, Vice President of Integrated Rewards. “This partnership opens our merchant network to a cardholder base that would have taken years to build on our own. Our infrastructure was purposely designed and built for this scale and to make these types of partnerships seamless to integrate.”

“These types of partnerships don’t happen by accident,” said Geoffrey Rotstein, President and Chief Executive Officer of EQ Works. “Our team has worked to gain the confidence of major financial institutions and can now place highly targeted, data-driven offers in front of far more Canadians and generate measurable results for our merchant partners. This is an integral part of our strategy, a strong signal of the growing confidence the market has in Integrated Rewards’ technology and team, and we believe the start of many more significant partnerships.”

This partnership is further validation of Integrated Rewards strategy to build Canada’s most scalable card-linked offer platform. With a growing roster of national merchants and an expanding network of financial institution partnerships, the Company believes it is well positioned to become the dominant infrastructure layer powering cashback rewards across Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management’s current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. EQ Inc. is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.

About Integrated Rewards

Integrated Rewards (a division of EQ Inc.) delivers end-to-end technology and strategy for custom rewards programs and merchant offer licensing. As Canada’s largest network of card-linked offers, Integrated Rewards connects merchants, financial institutions, and publishers to drive engagement, acquisition, and incremental revenue. Its proprietary card-linking infrastructure powers several leading cashback rewards platforms across Canada, including Paymi, Save.ca, CST Rewards, and others. Learn more at www.integratedrewards.ca.

About EQ Works

EQ Works (www.eqworks.com) enables businesses to understand, predict, and influence customer behaviour. Using unique data sets, advanced analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence, EQ Works creates actionable intelligence for businesses to attract, retain, and grow the customers that matter most. The Company’s proprietary SaaS platform mines insights from movement and geospatial data, enabling businesses to close the loop between digital and real-world consumer actions.

