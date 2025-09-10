EPWK Aims to Build a Global Hub for Creative Talent Allocation

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — EPWK (NASDAQ: EPWK), a Nasdaq-listed digital creative services platform based in Xiamen, China, has officially launched its international site at intl.epwk.com, marking a major milestone in its globalisation strategy. The company positions itself as a technology-powered marketplace connecting creative talent and business demand across borders.

A Router for Global Creative Resources

Founded by serial entrepreneur Huang Guohua—formerly a senior journalist and active in media, animation, and internet startups—EPWK focuses on becoming a global allocation hub for creative services. Huang describes the platform as a “router for global creative resources,” enabling businesses anywhere in the world to efficiently source qualified creative professionals through EPWK’s digital infrastructure. The result is a more agile, distributed, and efficient creative production network.

EPWK leverages its personalised AI-powered task matching engine to connect enterprises with freelancers across 300+ service categories, from logo and industrial design to software development and marketing. The company’s model is centred on service outsourcing rather than physical product sales, offering scalable, remote collaboration for SMEs while opening global market access to freelance talent.

AI-Driven Matching and Platform Infrastructure

EPWK integrates the DeepSeek language model to power the “EPWK AI Assistant,” which helps clarify client requirements, auto-generate task templates, and match projects to service providers. Its matching engine evaluates a provider’s skills, portfolio, and history to increase transaction accuracy and success rates.

On the backend, EPWK uses behavioural data analytics to continuously refine recommendation algorithms and dynamic pricing tools. Platform safeguards—including escrow services, credit scoring, and copyright protection—further enhance transaction trust and safety.

Bridging China and the Global Creative Economy

The launch of EPWK International is part of a broader effort to both help Chinese creative professionals “go global” and bring international projects, standards, and practices into China. The platform provides freelancers with access to overseas clients while giving Chinese SMEs a way to engage global talent without leaving the country.

EPWK’s Nasdaq IPO in February 2025 laid the financial and regulatory groundwork for its international expansion. The English-language platform currently targets the U.S., Europe, and Southeast Asia, with plans to expand multilingual support and global localisation.

Toward a Full-Cycle Creative Services Ecosystem

Beyond transaction matching, EPWK is building a full-stack enterprise services ecosystem that includes business incubation (via “First Maker”), IP protection, and tax advisory services. It is also expanding into high-value verticals such as brand strategy, AI-based solutions, and full-service marketing.

The platform is actively developing generative AI tools (AIGC), exploring blockchain for copyright verification, and investing in metaverse applications for virtual workspaces—all part of its strategy to build the next-generation digital infrastructure for global creative collaboration.

Building Standards and Scaling Impact

EPWK is also shaping industry standards: it initiated China’s first group standard for skill-sharing platforms, aiming to formalise quality and improve platform reliability. According to Frost & Sullivan, EPWK’s GMV reached $350 million in 2023, with over 25.6 million registered users, ranking among the top creative crowdsourcing platforms in China.

With AI, platform infrastructure, and a global footprint, EPWK is building toward a unified system for creative services—one that standardises and scales how creative work is discovered, delivered, and monetised across borders.

