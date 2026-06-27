Epomaker Unveils the HE Lineup: Two Distinct Innovations Tailored to Community Demand

The new HE75 V2 magnetic analog keyboard and HE75 V2 TMR keyboard build upon extensive user feedback, delivering specialized solutions for gamers and keyboard enthusiasts with different preferences.

Epomaker has officially introduced two new additions to the HE series: the HE75 V2 and the HE75 V2 TMR Keyboard. Developed in direct response to community discussions and hands-on feedback from previous generations, both models feature refined designs, upgraded performance, and enhanced user-focused functionality.

The HE75 V2 Keyboard: Elevated Speed Meets Refined Typing Feel

As Hall Effect keyboards continue to gain momentum in the enthusiast market, attention has gradually shifted beyond raw specifications toward a more balanced overall experience. The HE75 V2 reflects this evolution, combining ultra-fast responsiveness with substantial improvements in acoustics, feel, and visual design. It also represents an upgrade over the HE75 Mag.

At the heart of the keyboard are the increasingly popular Creamy Jade Magnetic Switches, favored by many in the community for their smooth, satisfying typing experience. When paired with Epomaker’s proprietary software, users can precisely adjust the actuation distance and customize advanced gaming features such as SOCD, DKS, and MT to fine-tune competitive performance.

This keyboard also supports hot-swappable magnetic switches, allowing users to experiment with different switches and tailor their preferred typing feel with ease. A gasket-mounted structure combined with five layers of sound-dampening materials delivers a soft, cushioned typing experience alongside a rich and creamy acoustic profile.

The HE75 V2 TMR Keyboard: A New Milestone in Precision Technology

Alongside the magnetic-switch edition, the HE75 V2 TMR Keyboard marks another step forward in Epomaker’s innovation in keyboard technology. Supporting both magnetic switches and traditional mechanical switches, it offers a level of flexibility rarely seen in conventional keyboard designs. While sharing the same exterior design, build quality, and connectivity features as its magnetic-switch counterpart, the TMR model is designed for enthusiasts who value versatility and customization.

The defining feature of the HE75 V2 TMR Keyboard lies in its sensing architecture. Although it also utilizes magnetic switches, TMR technology differs fundamentally from traditional Hall Effect implementations. Rather than relying on voltage-based Hall sensing, the keyboard adopts a tunnel magneto resistance sensing structure that detects subtle magnetic resistance changes with substantially higher sensitivity.

This advanced approach enables the keyboard to generate higher-resolution signal output, resulting in improved input precision and more stable overall performance. For users seeking maximum control and responsiveness, the HE75 V2 TMR Keyboard introduces an entirely new option within the custom keyboard landscape.

Unified Premium Design with Everyday Practicality

Both models maintain a consistent visual identity and are available in black and white color options. Each keyboard comes equipped with translucent PC keycaps that softly diffuse RGB lighting while preserving clear character visibility, striking a balance between aesthetics and usability.

Surrounding RGB side light strips further enhance the lighting presentation, helping users create a more immersive and personalized desktop setup. Located in the upper-right corner, the multifunction knob can easily be swapped with the included Print or Insert keycaps, giving users the flexibility to choose between rotary controls or a more traditional layout.

Connectivity is equally versatile across both models, with tri-mode connectivity supporting Bluetooth, 2.4GHz wireless, and wired modes. Dual 4000 mAh batteries provide extended battery life for long-term daily use.

To improve ergonomics, the keyboards feature a two-stage adjustable foot design offering three typing angles to accommodate different preferences and desk setups. The keycaps also include legends for both Windows and macOS layouts, enabling seamless cross-platform compatibility right out of the box.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE75 V2 ($89.99) and the Epomaker HE75 V2 TMR ($109.65) are now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store.

For more information, please visit

Epomaker Official Website

Epomaker Amazon Store

Epomaker AliExpress Store

Contact us

agnes@epomaker.com

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts.

SOURCE: Epomaker Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire