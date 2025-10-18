Epomaker Unveils Magcore65 Lite: A Compact, Stable, and Durable Inductive Keyboard

Featuring a 65% layout and a high-strength ABS plastic case, the Epomaker Magcore65 Lite is a keyboard designed for those who prioritize stability and durability, offering a hardcore performance experience.

In early 2025, when Epomaker released the Magcore87, it marked a significant step forward in the brand’s pursuit of an exceptional typing experience. Responding to growing demand for smaller layouts and wireless connectivity, Epomaker has once again pushed the envelope with the launch of the Magcore65 Lite.

Inductive Switch Technology for Superior Precision

This keyboard innovatively utilizes inductive sensors to measure key positions, combining the benefits of Hall effect sensing with the advantages of mechanical keyboards. Additionally, the keyboard features a Gasket Mount design, and all these features reduce noise and minimizes the impact of environmental factors such as temperature fluctuations and vibrations. These improvements ensure that the keyboard maintains its stability over extended use, reducing issues like ghosting and the need for frequent recalibration, offering users a smoother and more reliable typing experience.

Effortless Customization with Web-Based Driver

It comes equipped with a web-based driver that requires no downloads, allowing users to quickly and easily customize their keyboard settings. Through this intuitive interface, users can adjust key actuation points for lightning-fast in-game responses, ideal for competitive gaming. Customization options also include key release points, enabling a shorter key travel for faster key returns. Furthermore, the driver supports DKS and SOCD functionalities, optimizing the keyboard for esports enthusiasts. Users can also reassign key layouts, record macros, and adjust lighting effects, ensuring a fully personalized experience across various use cases.

Sleek and Durable Keycap

For keycaps, the Magcore65 Lite uses Double-Shot PBT and Silk-Screen PC Keycap materials, offering both comfort and durability. The non-slip surface and resistance to oil build-up ensure long-lasting performance, while the black and transparent blue two-tone design creates a modern and stylish aesthetic. This striking combination not only enhances the keyboard’s durability but also adds a fashionable touch, making it a standout addition to any desktop setup.

Multi-Mode Connectivity

The Magcore65 Lite supports three connectivity modes: wired, 2.4G wireless, and Bluetooth, providing flexibility for different devices and user preferences. Whether connected via wire for low-latency gaming or wirelessly for more versatile use, users can enjoy seamless transitions between different platforms, including Windows, Mac, and Android. With a built-in 400mAh rechargeable battery, the keyboard provides long-lasting wireless performance, ensuring efficient and reliable use in various settings.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker Galaxy100 Lite is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $93,49 on the official website.

