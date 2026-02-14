Epomaker HE30 One-Handed Hall Effect Mechanical Keyboard: Born for Gaming

The Epomaker HE30 is not just a tool. It’s a reliable companion for gamers on the move, designed to push every player beyond their limits with cutting-edge innovation and hardcore technology.

Engineered for gamers who demand both extreme performance and portability, the HE30 one-handed keyboard embodies the “ready-to-fight-on-the-go” philosophy, packing professional-grade esports capabilities into a lightweight body. Featuring a compact 30% layout, it also boasts advanced features like 0.01mm adjustable Hall effect triggers and DKS/SOCD support, all aimed at helping players break records and set new benchmarks in mobile esports.

Ultimate Portability Design

The HE30 is crafted with a lightweight body and a detachable wrist strap for ultimate portability. Its 36-key ultra-compressed layout retains the F-key row while expanding the TGB key area, accurately covering the control needs of FPS, MOBA, and other mainstream esports games. The compact 30% layout leaves ample space for low-sensitivity mouse movements, especially suited for high-paced games like FPS. The innovative removable wrist strap design ensures the keyboard can be easily attached to a gear bag, making it highly portable for travel, tournaments, or casual gaming sessions.

Fully Programmable Keys

Equipped with 36 fully programmable keys, the HE30 enables users to bind macro commands or remap function keys through a web-based software, featuring a quick configuration layer switching for on-the-fly adjustments. The Snap Key (SOCD) technology ensures that the keyboard prioritizes the player’s last opposite-direction input, preventing character input conflicts that could cause stalling and ensuring every movement is executed precisely. Combined with the adjustable trigger point function, players can set the movement keys to trigger at 0.1mm for instant response or the ultimate ability keys to 3.4mm to prevent accidental presses, achieving a personalized input experience.

Smooth Typing Experience

Featuring a tray-mounted structure, pre-lubed switches, and a multi-layered noise-reduction design, the HE30 offers an ultra-smooth typing experience with clean, crisp feedback, even during intense gaming sessions. The high-quality PBT keycaps are wear-resistant and resistant to oil build-up, ensuring long-lasting durability and color retention. Equipped with factory-lubed Aurora switches, it delivers rapid key return, while dynamic RGB lighting shines through the honeycomb-shaped light guides of the switches, creating a uniform and soft glow that immerses players in their battle-ready state.

Stylized Appearance

The HE30 comes in two eye-catching color schemes: Black & Orange and White & Purple. It offers a unified design that highlights its distinct esports aesthetic. The backlighting and side light strips are independently controlled, allowing players to customize their own lighting zones. With the ability to mix and match colors and dynamic modes, users can express their personal style and attitude in-game, creating a battle setup that’s uniquely their own.

Price and Availability

The Epomaker HE30 is now available on the Epomaker official website, Amazon store, and AliExpress store. The keyboard is available for just $49.99 on the official website.

