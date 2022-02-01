Epicor Recognized as a Leader in the Nucleus Research CPQ Technology Value Matrix 2022

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Epicor, a global leader of industry-specific enterprise software to promote business growth, today announced it has been positioned as a Leader in the Nucleus Research Configure Price Quote (CPQ) Technology Value Matrix published in November 2022.





Nucleus evaluated Epicor CPQ (the new name for KBMax), which provides an end-to-end solution for intelligent visual product configuration; a seamless connection between sales, operations, engineering, and manufacturing to improve production and profitability; as well as a single source of truth for improved quote accuracy and customer experience. Epicor CPQ is offered as a stand-alone product or integrated with the Epicor Industry ERP Cloud.

“Businesses need tools to reduce sales-to-manufacturing complexity, and provide their customers a fully immersive, customized, and flexible buying experience,” said Vaibhav Vohra, Chief Product Officer at Epicor. “Epicor CPQ helps companies that Make, Move, and Sell more easily scale and grow on their terms. Our Leader position in the Nucleus CPQ Technology Value Matrix reinforces the power and value that Epicor CPQ delivers for our customers.”

In the ranking report, Nucleus commented, “Epicor CPQ enables smart visual selling and more seamless sales processes to help sales teams boost quoting volume and accuracy. Epicor CPQ automatically calculates pricing dynamically based on user input in real-time, using pre-configured rules managed by an advanced rules engine that enforces accurate configurations and pricing consistency.” Nucleus also highlighted recent updates, including “…a new 3D Visualization technology with augmented reality with advanced materials for hyper-realism, and deeper integrations with Epicor ERP.”

A complimentary copy of the report is available for download here. For more information on Epicor CPQ, please visit our website.

About Nucleus Research

Nucleus Research is a global provider of investigative, case-based technology research and advisory services. The company’s ROI-focused research approach provides unique insight into the actual results technology solutions deliver, allowing organizations to cut through marketing hype to understand real operational value and select or renew the best technology solution for their environment. For more information, visit NucleusResearch.com, or follow the latest updates on LinkedIn.

About Epicor

Epicor equips hard-working businesses with enterprise solutions that keep the world turning. For 50 years, Epicor customers in the automotive, building supply, distribution, manufacturing, and retail industries have trusted Epicor to help them do business better. Innovative Epicor solution sets are carefully curated to fit customer needs and built to respond flexibly to their fast-changing reality. With deep industry knowledge and experience, Epicor accelerates its customers’ ambitions, whether to grow and transform, or simply become more productive and effective. Visit www.epicor.com for more information.

Epicor and the Epicor logo are trademarks of Epicor Software Corporation, registered in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks referenced are the property of their respective owners. The product and service offerings depicted in this document are produced by Epicor Software Corporation. Results are not guaranteed, and each user’s experience will vary.

