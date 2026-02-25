Envirotech Vehicles Accepts Delivery of AZIO AI High-Performance Compute Systems in South Texas; Installation and Commissioning Planned as Multi-Site Expansion Discussions Advance

Delivery Marks Advancement of Collaborative Deployment Efforts as Due Diligence Continues and Infrastructure Planning Progresses

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) (“EVTV” or the “Company”) today announced that it has accepted delivery of initial high-performance compute systems from AZIO AI Corporation (“AZIO AI”) in South Texas. The systems are scheduled for installation, commissioning, and integration into the Company’s modular artificial intelligence (“AI”) infrastructure platform as the parties continue to work collaboratively under their previously announced strategic framework and ongoing due diligence process.

The Company expects installation and commissioning procedures to begin shortly, followed by staged integration of compute capacity. Any digital asset production or AI workload monetization would occur only after full installation, calibration, treasury charging, and live system integration.

EVTV management believes that accepting delivery of the compute systems represents a tangible step forward in the collaborative deployment process between EVTV and AZIO AI. The South Texas location is intended to serve as an initial installation site within a broader modular AI infrastructure planning strategy.

Operational Deployment Plan

Installation of high-performance compute systems at the South Texas site

Commissioning and calibration of hardware and supporting infrastructure

Integration of compute capacity into modular data center architecture

Evaluation of staged expansion aligned with hardware throughput and infrastructure readiness

The parties continue to work side-by-side as due diligence progresses. No assurances can be made regarding the completion of any potential transaction or the timing thereof.

Scalable Infrastructure Planning: Five-Site Expansion Discussions

In parallel with installation planning in South Texas, EVTV continues to advance infrastructure evaluation efforts designed to support a phased modular AI deployment strategy. The Company is engaged in preliminary site discussions, including non-binding Letters of Intent (LOIs), related to up to five additional potential data center locations, subject to installation progress, commissioning results, ongoing due diligence, and definitive agreements.

Energy-advantaged sourcing considerations

Standardized installation and commissioning sequencing

Modular containerized infrastructure architecture

Deployment pacing aligned with hardware integration and infrastructure readiness

While future expansion remains subject to successful installation and integration outcomes, EVTV management believes disciplined sequencing in South Texas provides a structured foundation for scalable infrastructure planning.

Energy Economics and Strategic Positioning

EVTV’s infrastructure strategy incorporates power sourcing considerations, modular deployment design, and staged capacity integration. Management believes that maintaining disciplined progression through delivery, installation, commissioning, and integration phases is essential to supporting long-term infrastructure scalability and operational readiness.

“Power is the backbone of this business,” said Elgin Tracy, Chief Operating Officer of EVTV. “As we proceed with installation and integration in South Texas, maintaining disciplined infrastructure sequencing and energy alignment remains central to our long-term strategy.”

Strategic Context

EVTV is concurrently advancing discussions related to additional potential deployment locations intended to support modular AI infrastructure expansion. These discussions remain subject to ongoing evaluation, site selection, installation outcomes, and definitive agreements.

About Envirotech Vehicles, Inc.

Envirotech Vehicles, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVTV) is a technology-focused company pursuing strategic initiatives designed to enhance long-term shareholder value through platform transformation, operational realignment, and selective acquisitions.

About AZIO AI

AZIO AI is a next-generation artificial intelligence infrastructure company focused on scalable, power-efficient AI data centers and mission-critical compute solutions.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward‑looking statements” within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “could,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “expect,” “plan,” “intend,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “project” or “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements (including, without limitation, the Company’s successful deployment of the AI data center containers, the performance of immersion-cooled AI infrastructure in demanding and non-traditional environments, the parties’ ability to expand capacity and to locate appropriate sites on favorable terms for such expansion and the target for steady-state operations) are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, assumptions, and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, risks related to the successful execution of AI infrastructure program, risks related to the development of AI data infrastructure markets, risks associated with large-scale data infrastructure projects including risks from permitting delays, electrical grid capacity limitations, zoning oppositions, supply chain disruptions, weather events, and contractor performance issues that could significantly impact project timelines and budgets, the rapid evolution of AI and data infrastructure models, and the risks and uncertainties disclosed in reports filed by EVTV with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available online at www.sec.gov. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, EVTV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, changed circumstances, or unanticipated events.

