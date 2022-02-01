Entrust Enables Simplified Digital Payments for Genome Customers

Genome has selected Entrust to provide an easy connection to tokenization services of Visa VTS so customers can access their banking card in any third-party wallet

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrust, a leading provider of trusted identities, payments and digital infrastructure, announced today that it has been selected by Genome to simplify digital payment experiences for their customers. By implementing the Entrust Digital Card Solution, Genome can now offer customers the ability to push the fintech’s payment cards to any third-party e-wallet, including Apple Pay and Google Pay.

The world is moving closer to becoming a digital-first cashless society, whereby consumers and businesses are looking for the fastest, easiest and most secure ways to pay. Banks, credit unions and fintechs are embracing and implementing digital-first strategies to ensure they can meet these needs and gain the top of wallet position.

“Genome is built on a foundation making banking more accessible and easier to use,” said Daumantas Barauskas, Genome’s Chief Executive Officer. “Leveraging the Entrust Digital Card Solution gives our cardholders the ability to place their digital card in any third-party e-wallet so they can pay in the way that’s most convenient for them. We are excited about this partnership.”

“With Entrust Digital Card Solutions, Genome is providing a significant value to their cardholders and with that comes an opportunity to become top-of-wallet,” said Tony Ball, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Instant Issuance at Entrust. “We are proud to help enable an innovative fintech player like Genome meet their digital-first needs, and deliver an exceptional experience for the consumer.”

Genome offers a complete online payments platform for personal, business and merchant financial services. The fintech has launched Apple Pay and Google Pay capabilities with the help of Issuer TSP Hub, an offering within the Entrust Digital Card Solutions portfolio. This tool allows financial institutions to easily launch all digital card use cases and flows, and to manage digitization and lifecycle management messages in a unified and simplified manner.

All API connections to schemes are already certified and managed by Entrust, so the certification processes are simplified, allowing banks to easily provide a mobile-first, digital card experience to their customers.

To learn more about how Entrust Digital Card Solutions powers the world’s most trusted banks, credit unions and fintechs, visit www.entrust.com/issuance-systems/products/software/entrust-digital-card-solution.

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted experiences for identities, payments, and digital infrastructure. We offer an unmatched breadth of solutions that are critical to enabling trust for multi-cloud deployments, mobile identities, hybrid work, machine identity, electronic signatures, encryption and more. With more than 2,800 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

