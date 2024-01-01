Enterprise Connect 2025 Announces Keynotes from Microsoft and AWS Leaders

Enterprise Connect Award Programs Submission Deadlines January 17





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Enterprise Connect, the leading conference and exhibition for enterprise communications and customer experience (CX), today announces keynote presentations from Microsoft and AWS. Over three days of an expo and four days of the conference program, Enterprise Connect offers expert-led educational sessions, along with extensive peer networking and an exhibit floor featuring all the major industry players. Enterprise Connect takes place March 17-20, 2025 at the Gaylord Palms in Orlando, FL. Register here.

Ilya Bukshteyn, Vice President, Microsoft Teams Calling, Devices and Premium Experiences at Microsoft leads a team responsible for the strategy, product delivery and multi-billion dollar annual revenue business results of Teams Phone, a fully featured, enterprise grade cloud PBX/calling system, Teams Devices, including Microsoft Teams Rooms, Teams Events, including Townhall and webinars, Mesh, and Teams Premium. Bukshteyn has been at Microsoft for over 30 years, and in previous roles in the UC space led the creation and incubation of the product line which is known as Microsoft Teams Rooms today.

Pasquale DeMaio, is AWS’s Vice President, Customer Experience Services, an organization he founded in 2015 to help companies of any size deliver superior customer outcomes at lower cost. Under his leadership, Amazon Connect enables businesses to transform the way they engage with customers at every interaction. With this vision, Amazon Connect has become one of the fastest growing products in AWS history, and now enables tens of thousands of AWS customers to support more than 10 million daily customer interactions across sales, customer service and engagement. DeMaio has 20 years of experience in delivering world-class B2B and B2C products. Prior to AWS, DeMaio led products in machine learning, augmented reality, mobile and maps. His specialties include operating SaaS at world-leading scale, delivering exceptional customer experiences, and driving UX and technology innovation.

Keynote presentations will also be delivered by Mike Massimino, Former NASA Astronaut, NY Times Bestselling Author and Columbia University Professor; Anurag Dhingra, Senior Vice President & General Manager, Cisco; Duncan Lennox, VP and GM of Applied AI at Google Cloud; Kira Makagon, Chief Innovation Officer, RingCentral; and Smita Hashim, Chief Product Officer, Zoom.

View the Enterprise Connect conference agenda here.

“This year is shaping up to be a crucial juncture for some of the biggest technology trends driving the enterprise collaboration/CX industry,” said Eric Krapf, General Manager, Enterprise Connect. “To understand what’s really happening in these areas, we are lucky to have experts like Ilya and Pasquale to discuss the latest collaboration, CX and enterprise communications innovations and how enterprises are tackling AI, cloud and much more.”

Enterprise Connect Award Programs

Enterprise Connect’s awards programs celebrate individuals, teams and technologies. Submission for the awards programs will be accepted through January 17.

Enterprise Connect’s IT Hero Award: The award program honors enterprise IT professionals and teams who go above and beyond their day-to-day responsibilities to provide exceptional service, vision and expertise to their organizations. Whether seasoned enterprise IT professionals or high-impact new performers, IT Hero award honorees show outstanding initiative and dedication in helping to make a difference in their enterprises.

Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications Spotlight Awards : Enterprise Connect is committed to fostering the careers of women in IT/communications roles within the enterprise. The awards program recognizes and celebrates women who demonstrate outstanding qualities of leadership and expertise in technology. Through their actions and leadership, they serve as role models for a new generation of women seeking to excel in the profession of enterprise IT and communications. The Spotlight award is part of Enterprise Connect’s Women in Communications program.

Best of Enterprise Connect Awards: The Best of Enterprise Connect award program recognizes excellence and innovation from the industry's technology providers. Entries are reviewed for technology advancement, innovation and business impact. Award categories include: Best Innovation in Customer Experience Most Innovative Use of AI Best Innovation in AV/Video Best Innovation for Security/Compliance



Enterprise Connect 2025 takes place March 17-20, 2025 in Orlando, FL. Register here. Super early bird registration deadline ends January 17.

