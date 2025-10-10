Ensysce Biosciences Releases Symposium Highlights from PAINWeek 2025

~ Pain Management, RE-Invented: Ushering in a New Era for Analgesia ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain therapeutics designed to minimize abuse and overdose risk, has released video highlights from its widely attended symposium at PAINWeek2025, the world’s largest pain management conference.

The event, titled “Pain Management, RE-Invented: A New Era for Analgesia,” was held in Las Vegas on September 3, 2025, and featured a distinguished panel of medical and scientific leaders. Together, they examined the urgent challenges in today’s pain treatment landscape and the promising potential of Ensysce’s proprietary platforms, TAAP™ (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection) and MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance).

These breakthrough technologies aim to redefine opioid safety by preventing misuse and overdose while maintaining effective pain relief – a critical advancement as the opioid crisis continues to impact communities globally.

Video highlights from the symposium including expert commentary, real-world insights, and future outlooks are now available here and on the Ensysce Media / Science Center at www.ensysce.com.

“PAINWeek is the flagship event for pain specialists, and we were honored by the strong engagement at our symposium,” said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences. “We’re excited to share key moments from this important discussion as we continue advancing our portfolio toward commercialization, with the goal of transforming how severe pain is safely managed.”

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as “may,” “intends,” “can,” “might,” “will,” “expect,” “plan,” “possible,” “believe” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce’s management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce’s business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, possible NASDAQ delisting, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce’s product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; continuation of government funding; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce’s and its partners’ ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce’s most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, available free of charge at the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

