Ensysce Biosciences Awarded $5.3 Million in Continued NIDA Support to Advance Breakthrough Opioid Overdose Protection

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) (“Ensysce” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative solutions for severe pain relief while reducing the potential for opioid abuse and overdose, today announced it was awarded the second $5.3 million installment of a $15 million, three-year grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA)1. This continued support will accelerate the clinical and non-clinical development of PF614-MPAR, a next-generation opioid designed to offer powerful pain relief while dramatically reducing the risk of overdose.

PF614-MPAR, which has earned the FDA’s prestigious Breakthrough Therapy designation, is uniquely engineered using Ensysce’s proprietary TAAP™ (Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection) and MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) technologies. These platforms enable PF614-MPAR to maintain therapeutic efficacy while offering built-in overdose protection – even when doses exceed prescribed amounts, whether accidentally or intentionally.

The first year of NIDA funding, together with outside capital raised, enabled a series of promising clinical studies that validated PF614-MPAR’s ability to prevent overdose. This next phase of funding which began on June 1, 2025, will focus on optimizing the final drug formulation, undertaking further clinical evaluation while preparing to move to commercialization. Ensysce plans to engage with the FDA in the coming months to align on full development plans based on the robust data generated to date.

Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce, commented, “Our initial clinical results confirm what we set out to achieve – a safer opioid that can offer what we believe is real protection in overdose scenarios. PF614-MPAR is the only opioid product to receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy status, a testament to its potential impact. NIDA’s continued support is a powerful endorsement of our mission to deliver innovative, life-saving solutions for pain management. With these additional funds, we’re accelerating toward commercialization and look forward to working closely with the FDA on our next steps.”

1The research is supported by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number UO1DA059791.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce’s products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

