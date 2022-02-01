Endoluxe Joins NVIDIA Inception

MANHATTAN BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endoluxe today announced it has joined NVIDIA Inception, a program designed to support startups revolutionizing industries with artificial intelligence.

Endoluxe’s first product — used in minimally invasive surgery — is a completely wireless endoscopic camera system platform with an onboard light source. The Endoluxe Vision system leverages powerful hardware at the edge to provide AI-powered clinical insights that can support clinicians and lead to better patient outcomes.

NVIDIA Inception will allow Endoluxe to access NVIDIA’s array of medical vision technology, helping drive the company’s clinical decision support using edge computing. The program will also offer Endoluxe the opportunity to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations using NVIDIA technology.

“We are honored to be accepted into the NVIDIA Inception program,” said Dr. Neal Patel, Endoluxe Cofounder and Chief Innovation Officer. “NVIDIA is a world leader in artificial intelligence, and it will be incredibly beneficial to work with their medical imaging and healthcare AI offerings and services to build out Endoluxe’s surgical intelligence platform. We are especially excited to join the group of surgical visualization companies using the NVIDIA Clara Holoscan platform. It is the perfect choice to power artificial intelligence in our unique surgical visualization system.”

“When I had the opportunity to see Endoluxe’s technology, I immediately recognized the benefits that NVIDIA Inception would offer. Endoluxe is building an innovative visualization platform with clinical decision support that will greatly benefit from the NVIDIA portfolio,” said Tom Calef, CTO of Activ Surgical. Activ Surgical, which has had great success in the NVIDIA Inception program, is focused on enabling a future of augmented reality and artificial intelligence-driven surgery that is safe, smart and accessible to all.

NVIDIA Inception helps startups during critical stages of product development, prototyping and deployment. Every NVIDIA Inception member gets a custom set of ongoing benefits, such as NVIDIA Deep Learning Institute credits, marketing support and technology assistance, which provides startups with the fundamental tools to help them grow.

About Endoluxe

Endoluxe is a world-class endoscopic video imaging organization based in the United States, with worldwide distribution of its medical industry design award-winning Endoluxe Orb. The company is focused on reducing costs of legacy video platforms, enhancing procedure adoption and improving patient outcomes through better therapy application. Endoluxe is committed to being a vendor-agnostic platform that allows customers to utilize their existing investment in traditional scopes and supporting devices — while taking advantage of future technological advancements using our portable, integrated and feature-laden platform at 1/4th the cost of legacy products. More information can be found at Endoluxe.com.

Contacts

Endoluxe, Inc.



Devon Bream, CEO



[email protected]

310-529-5767