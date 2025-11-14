Endo GUC Trust Provides Its Third Quarter 2025 Report

Matthew Dundon, Trustee of the Endo GUC Trust, formed upon the exit from Chapter 11 proceedings of Endo International plc and its affiliated debtors, announced that the Endo GUC Trust has released the attached financial statements and discussion for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, supplemented by a summary of material events which occurred from October 1, 2025 to November 12, 2025.

Contact: Joshua Nahas, jn@dundon.com, (914) 341-1188

SOURCE: Dundon Advisers LLC

Related Documents:

