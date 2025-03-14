Endeavor Announces Q1 2025 Cash Dividend

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR) (“Endeavor” or the “Company”), a global sports and entertainment company, today announced that it has declared a quarterly cash dividend in an aggregate amount of approximately $27 million. The dividend to Endeavor’s Class A common stockholders, following the distribution from Endeavor Operating Company to the Company, will be $0.06 per share. The dividend will be paid on March 14, 2025 to Class A common stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025.





Future declarations of quarterly dividends are subject to the determination and discretion of Endeavor based on its consideration of various factors, such as its results of operations, financial condition, market conditions, earnings, cash flow requirements, restrictions in our debt agreements and legal requirements and other factors that Endeavor deems relevant, as well as requirements under the merger agreement with Silver Lake to declare and pay a dividend each calendar quarter prior to closing in respect of each issued and outstanding share of the Company’s Class A common stock at a price equal to $0.06 per share.

Endeavor (NYSE: EDR) is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world's most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation through entertainment agency WME; sports operations and advisory, event management, media production and distribution, and brand licensing through IMG; live event experiences and hospitality through On Location; full-service marketing through global cultural marketing agency 160over90; and sports data and technology through OpenBet. Endeavor is also the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and sports entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE.

