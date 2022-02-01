Endeavor and TKO CEO Ariel Emanuel to Participate in Bloomberg’s Screentime Conference

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company, and TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company, today announced that CEO Ariel Emanuel will participate in the Bloomberg Screentime conference on Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 6:40pm PT / 9:40pm ET.





A link to the live session will be accessible at Bloomberg.com/live.

About Endeavor

Endeavor is a global sports and entertainment company, home to many of the world’s most dynamic and engaging storytellers, brands, live events, and experiences. The Endeavor network specializes in talent representation through entertainment agency WME; sports operations and advisory, event management, media production and distribution, and brand licensing through IMG; live event experiences and hospitality through On Location; full-service marketing through global cultural marketing agency 160over90; and sports data and technology through IMG ARENA and OpenBet. Endeavor is also the majority owner of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), a premium sports and entertainment company comprising UFC and WWE.

About TKO

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: TKO) is a premium sports and entertainment company that comprises UFC, the world’s premier mixed martial arts organization, and WWE, an integrated media organization and the recognized global leader in sports entertainment. Together, our organizations reach more than 1 billion TV households in approximately 170 countries, and we organize more than 350 live events year-round, attracting over one million fans. TKO is majority owned by Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: EDR), a global sports and entertainment company.

Endeavor Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that Endeavor announces material financial and operational information to its investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls webcasts, as well as its Investor Relations site at investor.endeavorco.com. Endeavor may also use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about Endeavor when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.endeavorco.com.

TKO Website Disclosure

Investors and others should note that TKO announces material financial and operational information to its investors using press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls webcasts, as well as its Investor Relations site at investor.tkogrp.com. TKO may also use its website as a distribution channel of material company information. In addition, you may automatically receive email alerts and other information about TKO, UFC and WWE when you enroll your email address by visiting the “Investor Email Alerts” option under the Resources tab on investor.tkogrp.com.

Contacts

Press:



[email protected]

[email protected]