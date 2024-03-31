Encision Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results
BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 11, 2025 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company that owns the patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal year ended March 31, 2025.
The Company posted quarterly net revenue of $1.52 million for a quarterly net loss of $47 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share. These results compare to net revenue of $1.53 million for a quarterly net loss of $337 thousand, or $(0.03) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on net revenue was 56% in the fiscal 2025 fourth quarter and 45% in the fiscal 2024 fourth quarter. Gross margin increased in the current year’s fourth quarter compared to last year’s fourth quarter due principally to lower material costs.
The Company posted annual product net revenue of $6.22 million and service net revenue of $0.34 million, or total net revenue of $6.56 million for a net loss of $0.22 million, or $(0.02) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $6.43 million and service net revenue of $0.15 million, or total net revenue of $6.59 million for a net loss of $0.69 million, or $(0.06) per diluted share, in the prior fiscal year. Gross margin on product revenue was 53.8% in fiscal 2025, compared to 47.6% in fiscal 2024.
“We made progress in improving our gross margins and managing expenses in fiscal 2025,” said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO of Encision. “While top-line revenue was relatively flat, we saw improvements in service revenue and operational efficiency. We remain committed to advancing our technology and bringing innovative surgical safety solutions to market.”
Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com .
In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company’s distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delays in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2025, and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.
CONTACT:
Brandon Shepard
Encision Inc.
303-444-2600
Encision Inc.
Balance Sheets
|
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
ASSETS
|
Current assets:
|
Cash
|
$
|
257,433
|
$
|
42,509
|
Accounts receivable
|
786,471
|
891,129
|
Inventories
|
1,483,182
|
1,402,338
|
Prepaid expenses
|
85,679
|
90,298
|
Total current assets
|
2,612,765
|
2,426,274
|
Equipment:
|
Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost
|
2,585,446
|
2,627,726
|
Accumulated depreciation
|
(2,340,689
|
)
|
(2,373,722
|
)
|
Equipment, net
|
244,757
|
254,004
|
Right of use asset, net
|
568,395
|
900,787
|
Patents, net
|
171,890
|
164,010
|
Other assets
|
72,892
|
65,641
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
3,670,699
|
$
|
3,810,716
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
346,900
|
$
|
346,049
|
Line of credit
|
395,964
|
—
|
Secured notes
|
44,128
|
47,194
|
Accrued compensation
|
180,850
|
184,913
|
Deferred Revenue
|
17,401
|
—
|
Other accrued liabilities
|
160,274
|
119,804
|
Accrued lease liability
|
430,398
|
370,377
|
Total current liabilities
|
1,575,915
|
1,068,337
|
Long-term liability:
|
Secured notes
|
177,470
|
219,021
|
Accrued lease liability
|
266,212
|
696,610
|
Total liabilities
|
2,019,597
|
1,983,968
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)
|
Shareholders’ equity:
|
Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|
—
|
—
|
|
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at March 31, 2025 and 11,858,627 at March 31, 2024
|
24,416,347
|
24,371,795
|
|
Accumulated (deficit)
|
(22,765,245
|
)
|
(22,545,047
|
)
|
Total shareholders’ equity
|
1,651,102
|
1,826,748
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
$
|
3,670,699
|
$
|
3,810,716
Encision Inc.
Statements of Operations
|
Years Ended
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
NET REVENUE:
|
Product
|
$
|
6,217,687
|
$
|
6,431,969
|
Service
|
337,628
|
153,913
|
Total revenue
|
6,555,315
|
6,585,882
|
|
COST OF REVENUE:
|
Product
|
2,873,588
|
3,370,855
|
Service
|
170,441
|
79,065
|
Total cost of revenue
|
3,044,029
|
3,449,920
|
GROSS PROFIT
|
3,511,286
|
3,135,962
|
OPERATING EXPENSES:
|
Sales and marketing
|
1,689,503
|
1,634,124
|
General and administrative
|
1,400,611
|
1,520,727
|
Research and development
|
593,152
|
621,894
|
Total operating expenses
|
3,683,266
|
3,776,745
|
OPERATING (LOSS)
|
(171,980
|
)
|
(640,783
|
)
|
OTHER (EXPENSE):
|
Interest expense, net
|
(43,723
|
)
|
(62,373
|
)
|
Other income, (expense) net
|
(4,495
|
)
|
11,373
|
Interest expense and other income, expense, net
|
(48,218
|
)
|
(51,000
|
)
|
(LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES
|
(220,198
|
)
|
(691,783
|
)
|
Provision for income taxes
|
—
|
—
|
NET (LOSS)
|
$
|
(220,198
|
)
|
$
|
(691,783
|
)
|
Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.02
|
)
|
$
|
(0.06
|
)
|
Weighted average shares-basic and diluted
|
11,879,645
|
11,770,391
|
Encision Inc.
Statements of Cash Flows
|
Years Ended
|
March 31, 2025
|
March 31, 2024
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities:
|
Net (loss)
|
(220,198
|
)
|
$
|
(691,783
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
81,393
|
85,218
|
Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options
|
46,001
|
53,552
|
Provision for inventory obsolescence
|
4,920
|
12,000
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Right of use asset, net
|
(37,985
|
)
|
68,710
|
Accounts receivable
|
104,658
|
29,592
|
Inventories
|
(85,764
|
)
|
484,866
|
Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
(2,632
|
)
|
6,728
|
Accounts payable
|
18,252
|
93,092
|
Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities
|
36,407
|
2,414
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
(54,948
|
)
|
144,389
|
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:
|
Acquisition of property and equipment
|
(54,415
|
)
|
(12,050
|
)
|
Patent costs
|
(25,610
|
)
|
(24,773
|
)
|
Net cash (used in) investing activities
|
(80,025
|
)
|
(36,823
|
)
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities:
|
Borrowings from (paydown of) credit facility, net change
|
395,964
|
(177,402
|
)
|
Borrowings from (paydown of) secured notes
|
(44,618
|
)
|
(46,788)
|
Net proceeds (payments) from exercise of stock options
|
(1,449
|
)
|
(29,833
|
)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
349,897
|
(254,023
|
)
|
Net (decrease) in cash
|
214,924
|
(146,457
|
)
|
Cash, beginning of fiscal year
|
42,509
|
188,966
|
Cash, end of fiscal year
|
$
|
257,433
|
$
|
42,509
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing activity information:
|
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|
Cash paid during the year for interest
|
$
|
43,723
|
$
|
62,373
SOURCE: Encision, Inc.
