Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter that ended June 30, 2025.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.49 million and service net revenue of $110 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.6 million for a quarterly net loss of $41 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.59 million and service net revenue of $38 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.63 million for a quarterly net income of $22 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 55% in the fiscal 2026 first quarter and 58% in the fiscal 2025 first quarter.

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company’s distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Brandon Shepard , Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com

Encision Inc.

Condensed Balance Sheets

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 Unaudited Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 47,918 $ 257,433 Accounts receivable 749,426 786,471 Inventories 1,534,887 1,483,182 Prepaid expenses 118,308 85,679 Total current assets 2,450,539 2,612,765 Equipment: Furniture, fixtures, and equipment, at cost 2,591,981 2,585,446 Accumulated depreciation (2,358,134 ) (2,340,689 ) Equipment, net 233,847 244,757 Right of use asset, net 1,199,806 568,395 Patents, net 166,708 171,890 Other assets 80,655 72,892 TOTAL ASSETS 4,131,555 3,670,699 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 328,123 $ 346,900 Line of credit 320,440 395,964 Secured notes 39,802 44,128 Accrued compensation 208,850 180,850 Deferred Revenue 2,574 17,401 Other accrued liabilities 129,615 160,274 Accrued lease liability 248,469 430,398 Total current liabilities 1,277,873 1,575,915 Long-term liability: Secured notes 169,997 177,470 Accrued lease liability 1,061,597 266,212 Total liabilities 2,509,467 2,019,597 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding – – Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 and 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively 24,428,466 24,416,347 Accumulated (deficit) (22,806,378 ) (22,765,245 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,622,088 1,651,102 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 4,131,555 $ 3,670,699

Encision Inc.

Condensed Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 NET REVENUE: Product $ 1,492,832 $ 1,591,960 Service 109,896 38,971 Total revenue 1,602,728 1,630,931 COST OF REVENUE: Product 666,811 667,635 Service 57,458 20,633 Total cost of revenue 724,269 688,268 GROSS PROFIT 878,459 942,663 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 404,601 423,237 General and administrative 328,198 351,903 Research and development 165,440 139,180 Total operating expenses 898,239 914,320 OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME (19,780 ) 28,343 Interest expense, net (18,009 ) (6,369 ) Other (expense) income, net (3,344 ) 67 Interest expense and other (expense), income, net (21,353 ) (6,302 ) (LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION

FOR INCOME TAXES (41,133 ) 22,041 Provision for income taxes – – NET (LOSS) INCOME $ (41,133 ) $ 22,041 Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted $ (0.00 ) $ (0.00 ) Weighted average shares-basic 11,879,645 11,879,145 Weighted average shares-diluted 11,879,645 11,906,918

Encision Inc.

Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) income $ (41,133 ) $ 22,041 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 22,777 19,322 Stock-based compensation expense 12,119 12,374 Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change 3,982 1,090 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (17,955 ) (3,456 ) Accounts receivable 37,046 74,980 Inventories (55,687 ) 83,125 Prepaid expenses and other assets (40,393 ) (21,587 ) Accounts payable (33,605 ) (76,123 ) Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities (2,659 ) 5,762 Net cash provided by (used in) provided by operating activities (115,508 ) 117,528 Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (6,535 ) (14,144 ) Patent costs (150 ) (5,397 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (6,685 ) (19,541 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Payments) to borrowing from line of credit (75,524 ) 142,736 (Payments) from options exercised – (1,449 ) (Paydown) Secured notes (11,798 ) (11,339 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (87,322 ) 129,948 Net (decrease) increase in cash (209,515 ) 227,935 Cash, beginning of fiscal year 257,433 42,509 Cash, end of fiscal quarter 47,918 270,444 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the period for interest $ 18,009 $ 6,369

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire