Enchanted Parks, in Partnership with EPR Properties, Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Six Regional Amusement Parks, Reinforcing Commitment to Local Communities

Enchanted Parks, a leading owner and operator in the entertainment and leisure industry, announced today that it has partnered with EPR Properties, a leading diversified experiential real estate investment trust specializing in select enduring experiential properties, to acquire six established regional parks from Six Flags Entertainment Corporation as part of a transaction expected to close in March, subject to customary approvals.

The transaction brings together a growing collection of long-standing community attractions under the Enchanted Parks brand – with a clear commitment to preserving each park’s unique identity, supporting employees, and focusing on the guest experience for local families and businesses.

Post transaction, destinations operated by Enchanted Parks will include:

Worlds of Fun – Amusement & Water park, Campground – Kansas City, MO

Valleyfair – Amusement & Water park – Minneapolis, MN

Six Flags St. Louis – Amusement & Water park – St. Louis, MO

Schlitterbahn Water park Galveston – Water park – Galveston, TX

Michigan’s Adventure – Amusement & Water park – Muskegon, MI

Six Flags Great Escape – Amusement & Water park, Hotel – Queensbury, NY

Water Safari Resort – Amusement & Water park, Hotel, Campground – Old Forge, NY

Diggerland USA – Amusement & Water park – West Berlin, NJ

Each of these parks represents decades of tradition and multigenerational memories. Enchanted Parks’ approach centers on thoughtful stewardship – protecting what guests already love while enhancing the overall experience through strategic reinvestment, operational excellence, and a long-term vision for sustainable growth.

Enchanted Parks is focused on delivering a seamless transition for employees, guests and local communities, and will prioritize:

Supporting its new team members through training, resources, and growth opportunities

Preserving the continuity of the guest experience while implementing targeted enhancements that meet guest expectations

Maintaining clear, proactive communication with employees, guests and local communities throughout the transition process

“Our team has spent decades operating parks like these,” said CEO James Harhi. “We understand how much they mean to their communities, their employees and the families who visit year after year. Our responsibility is to operate them safely, keep them clean and welcoming, and ensure they continue to deliver the fun experiences guests expect.”

Enchanted Parks’ operating philosophy centers on three core commitments:

Safety first – maintaining rigorous standards for ride operations, maintenance and guest wellbeing

Clean, comfortable environments – ensuring parks are places where guests can relax and enjoy with confidence

Memorable fun for all ages – delivering experiences that bring families and friends together

Franceen Gonzales, Chief Operating Officer of Enchanted Parks, added, “These parks already have talented, dedicated teams in place. Our focus is to continue to support those employees, listen to their expertise and give them the tools and resources to succeed. When team members feel supported, guests feel the difference immediately.”

For guests, the company emphasized continuity and reassurance. “Families will continue to see the parks they know and love – the rides, the seasonal events, and the people who make each visit special,” Harhi said. “Behind the scenes, our experienced team will be focused on making every visit safer, smoother and more enjoyable.”

About Enchanted Parks

Enchanted Parks is a leading owner and operator in the entertainment and leisure industry. The third largest privately held regional park operator in the United States, Enchanted Parks operates eight properties nationwide, delivering memorable experiences across amusement parks, water parks, and destination attractions. The company operates its parks through empowered teams and entrepreneurial practices that drive operational efficiency, exceptional guest service, and strong, lasting customer relationships by consistently delivering outstanding value. For more information, visit www.enchantedparks.com or call 407-798-8384 for press inquiries.

About EPR Properties

EPR Properties is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. Further information is available at www.eprkc.com.

Park Highlights

Worlds of Fun & Oceans of Fun – Kansas City, MO: A full family entertainment destination featuring major coasters, water attractions, and onsite camping.

Six Flags St. Louis and Hurricane Harbor – Eureka, MO: Known as Missouri’s Coaster Capital, offering thrill rides, a premier water park, family attractions, and seasonal events.

Schlitterbahn Galveston – Galveston, TX: Premier water park combining signature water coasters, rivers, and year-round indoor experiences.

Valleyfair – Shakopee, MN: Minnesota’s leading amusement park with more than 75 rides and Soak City Water park.

Michigan’s Adventure – Muskegon, MI: Michigan’s largest amusement and water park and a 70-year summer tradition.

Great Escape & Great Escape Lodge – Queensbury, NY: An Adirondack destination featuring outdoor and indoor water park resort experiences.

Diggerland USA – West Berlin, NJ: America’s construction-themed amusement and water park where guests operate real machinery.

Water Safari Resort – Old Forge, NY: Home to New York’s largest water theme park and a full family vacation resort.

